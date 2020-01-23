Important Numbers & Addresses

Post Office: Hours: 7:30-10:30 a.m., 12:30-3:30 p.m. M-F; 9-11 a.m. Sat: A: 210 S. Main St.

Fire Dept.: P: 897-2286 A: 11595 E. S.R. 205

Police Dep.t: P: 636-7157 A: Albion Municipal Building at 211 E. Park Drive, Albion

Nearby hospitals: Parkview Noble Hospital, Kendallville; Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne; DeKalb Health, Auburn

Library: Noble County Public Library-East Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. M W F, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. T Th, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sat P: 897-3900 A: 104 Ley St., Avilla W: www.nobleco.lib.in.us

Recycling Center: Avilla Water Department on 4th Street

LaOtto at a Glance

Population (Swan Township): 1,982

Education: East Noble School Corp.

Fire Dept: LaOtto Volunteer Fire Department

Police Dept: Noble County Sheriff’s Department

Parks: Community Park

Utilities: Telephone: Verizon Gas: NIPSCO Electricity: Noble County REMC Water: Trash: Sewage: Internet: Cable TV:

