Important Numbers & Addresses
Post Office: Hours: 7:30-10:30 a.m., 12:30-3:30 p.m. M-F; 9-11 a.m. Sat: A: 210 S. Main St.
Fire Dept.: P: 897-2286 A: 11595 E. S.R. 205
Police Dep.t: P: 636-7157 A: Albion Municipal Building at 211 E. Park Drive, Albion
Nearby hospitals: Parkview Noble Hospital, Kendallville; Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne; DeKalb Health, Auburn
Library: Noble County Public Library-East Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. M W F, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. T Th, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sat P: 897-3900 A: 104 Ley St., Avilla W: www.nobleco.lib.in.us
Recycling Center: Avilla Water Department on 4th Street
LaOtto at a Glance
Population (Swan Township): 1,982
Education: East Noble School Corp.
Fire Dept: LaOtto Volunteer Fire Department
Police Dept: Noble County Sheriff’s Department
Parks: Community Park
Utilities: Telephone: Verizon Gas: NIPSCO Electricity: Noble County REMC Water: Trash: Sewage: Internet: Cable TV:
