Acrobatics & Tumbling Thunder top Kutztown
ANGOLA — Trine defeated Kutztown, Pa., 218.87-142.2 on Saturday afternoon at Hershey Hall.
The difference was that the Thunder could take part in the Team event while Kutztown could not. Trine scored 78.92.
Trine (2-3) also won the Compulsory event, 30.4-26.65. Kutztown won the other events.
College Lacrosse Trine women rout Quakers
RICHMOND — Trine University’s women’s lacrosse team defeated Earlham 19-1 on Saturday afternoon.
Danielle Gargiulo had four goals to lead the Thunder (4-1). Chloe Vruno had three goals and five assists. Liv Ghent and Calista Richmond also had three goals each. Jillian Rejczyk made five saves in goal.
College Softball Trine loses to DePauw, Wartburg
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — Trine lost to NCAA Division III No. 1 DePauw 3-1 and fell to Wartburg (Iowa) 7-6 Saturday at Elizabethtown Sports Park.
In the Thunder’s first game, the Tigers scored three runs in the top of the fourth inning after Trine opened the scoring in the bottom of the third when Mercede Daugherty singled home Ellie Trine. Emily Timberman hit a two-run homer off Thunder starter Anna Koeppl (2-3) for DePauw (7-5).
DePauw ace Cami Henry overcame six walks in a complete game win.
Ashley Swartout with three hits and a walk for Trine, who left 11 runners on base.
Then Wartburg had six solo home runs, including three by catcher Ella Link. But it had to survive a Trine rally in the top of the seventh to hang on.
The Knights had 12 walks, including three with the bases loaded in the seventh to score Trine runs. Wartburg’s Carly Salutric induced a groundout to third from Daugherty with the bases loaded to end the contest.
Lexi Clark had a two-run double in the second and a run-scoring infield single with two outs in the seventh for the Thunder. Swartout and Trine each had three walks. Adrienne Rosey started and took the loss for Trine (4-9).
College Volleyball Trine men lose at Fontbonne
ST. LOUIS — Trine’s men’s volleyball team lost to Fontbonne in a Midwest Collegiate Volleyball League match Saturday afternoon, 21-25, 25-10, 25-15, 25-19.
Ryan Lively had 13 kills and six digs for Fontbonne (15-6, 4-0 MCVL).
Ted Hofmeister had 16 kills, two block assists and a solo block for the Thunder (8-11, 0-2). Kevin Boncaro had 12 kills and eight digs. Ethan Howard had 35 assists and five digs.
