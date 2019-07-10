Black Violin will play at the Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd., Fort Wayne, Oct. 23 at 7:30 p.m.
Black Violin is composed of both classically trained violist Wil Baptiste, and violinist Kev Marcus. The duo, from South Florida, began playing together in their high school orchestra class.
Tickets are $22.50-$72.50, plus applicable fees, and can be purchased online at http://bit.ly/2RGZsPS, by phone at 800-745-3000 or at the STAR Bank box office at the Embassy.
After attending separate colleges Kev and Wil reunited and decided to combine their classical training and love for hip-hop music. They established a genre-bending sound that has often been described as “classical boom.”
Black Violin’s Impossible Tour will spread the message that anything is possible and there are no limits to what one can achieve, regardless of circumstance. The focus is positivity and encouragement.
