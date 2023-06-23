INDIANAPOLIS — Changes are coming to the way Indiana classifies schools for prep sports competition after the Indiana High School Athletic Association Executive Committee approved a rule modification at its final meeting of the 2022-23 school year on Thursday.
The Indiana Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association (IIAAA) proposed a rule that would have changed how schools were classified in four-class sports by using fixed enrollment figures.
Instead, by a 13-4-1 vote, the IHSAA Executive Committee opted to maintain a percentage-based system and adjusted it to a 20-25-25-30 ratio.
Beginning with the next reclassification cycle, Class 4A will include the largest 20% of schools, Class 3A will be the next 25%, Class 2A the next 25% and Class A the smallest 30% of schools.
Since 1997-98, the rule has required equally distributing schools (25%) among the four classes. “The Board of Directors recognized the concerns brought to us by the IIAAA which were the enrollment gap in Class 4A and the smaller schools that were being moved up to a larger class without a significant enrollment change due to new member schools joining the Association,” said IHSAA Commissioner Paul Neidig.
“This change also addresses a desire for schools to be in the same class in baseball, basketball, softball and volleyball, but it also gives us an opportunity to adjust those percentages in the future if necessary,” Neidig added.
The next two-year reclassification cycle begins with the 2024-25 school year with the certified enrollment figures reported to the Indiana Department of Education from the upcoming school year being used.
Those will be released next winter. Additionally, classifying the four-class sports will be based on the entire membership total and not only those schools participating in a given sport effectively keeping sectional alignments similar across each sport.
Based on the most current enrollment figures, the move could lead to East Noble and DeKalb dropping from Class 4A to Class 3A in the four-class sports. All other area teams would remain in their current classifications.
The original proposal had been submitted by Neidig on behalf of the IIAAA but had been tabled by the Board of Directors for further study at its May 1 meeting and was brought back for action at this week’s meeting.
In other business, the IHSAA Executive Committee also approved a change to its success factor formula used to determine when to bump a school up a class.
A proposal from board member and Barr-Reeve principal Jeff Doyle was approved after being amended. New language requires that a school’s performance and points accumulated in a two-year span will be looked at annually beginning in 2024-25.
Currently, points accumulated in a specific two-year window determine whether a team moves up or stays up one or more classes. Going forward, data from the previous two years will be reviewed and considered annually before making a determination.
A proposal from Yorktown High School principal Stacey Brewer that called for schools that were playing in a higher class to drop down a class if they accumulated three points or less and those scoring four or more points to remain in that higher class, failed to receive support.
