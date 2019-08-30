COLUMBIA CITY — When Central Noble added Columbia City, a Class 4A school, to its schedule, head coach Trevor Tipton knew the Cougars would have their work cut out for them.
“I was a little hesitant when I realized we would be playing a 4A school,” Tipton said. “We’re mismatched in athleticism and numbers.”
That proved to be true on Friday evening, as the Eagles defeated Central Noble in a lopsided manner, 35-8, after holding the Cougars scoreless until the final minute.
Central Noble struggled to get in an offensive groove, eventually persevering to get on the scoreboard with one minute left in the game after putting together a strong drive at the end of the contest.
Quarterback Sawyer Yoder found Preston Diffendarfter in the end zone for a 28-yard touchdown pass. After a Columbia City encroachment penalty during the extra point attempt, the Cougars were successful in the two-point conversion with a carry by Trevor Dunn.
“It was a good experience to play that caliber team,” Tipton said. “Let’s face it, Columbia City is a pretty good ball team. It’ll make us stronger going into conference play next week.”
Columbia City opened the game with a touchdown about one minute into the game — a 55-yard passing play from Greg Bolt to Michael Sievers.
The Eagles scored again with 9:37 to go on the second quarter, another pass from Bolt, this time to T.J. Bedwell for a 4-yard TD.
Columbia City ran up a four-touchdown lead before halftime, with Bolt finding Sievers again for a 10-yard touchdown pass, and Bolt scoring another one himself on a one-yard carry.
The Eagles finished off their scoring barrage with a 20-yard pass from Bolt to Keiran Gilles with 7:51 left in the third quarter. The score held at 35-0 until the Cougars’ touchdown with a minute to play.
Columbia City amassed 415 total yards of offense, including 264 in the air.
Central Noble compiled 191 offensive yards, including 137 on the ground.
Cougar Kyle Bolinger led the Cougars with 49 rushing yards in 10 carries. Dunn added 39 yards on three carries.
Columbia City’s Max Bedwell ran for 89 yards on nine attempts and Abe Barrera had 37 yards on seven carries.
Tipton noted several players as being standouts of Friday night’s game, including Yoder, Austin McCullough and Darin Jackson.
“They never step off the field,” Tipton said. “Getting into the third and fourth quarters, it’s tough — we just have to press on.”
Central Noble competes against Northeast Corner Conference foe Fairfield on Sept. 6.
