Prep Baseball Blazers beat WN in slugfest
LIGONIER — Eastside and West Noble combined for 26 hits, but the visiting Blazers were 24-11 winners in a wild Northeast Corner Conference slugfest at Ligonier Thursday.
The game ended after five innings because of the 10-run rule.
Jack Buchanan had a grand slam home run and drove in six runs. Ryder Reed and Nick Snyder also homered for the Blazers (15-4). Reed drove in four runs and Snyder collected three.
Hugh Henderson had a double among his three hits for the visitors. Laithyn Cook drove in two runs.
Eastside jumped on West Noble for 13 runs in the first inning. The visitors added four in the second and seven in the fifth.
The Chargers answered with four runs in their half of the first on a grand slam by Brady Shields. Shields drove in five runs for West Noble. Bailey Ruisard had a double and drove in three runs.
West Noble picked up three runs each in the second and fourth innings and one in the fifth.
Shields, Noah Eash and Jonathan Schwartz had two hits each.
Three Charger pitchers combined to issue nine walks. Eastside committed four errors and West Noble committed seven.
Prep Softball Eastside girls roll to NECC win
LIGONIER — Visiting Eastside scored in every inning, including seven runs in the first and third innings, on the way to a 20-1 win over host West Noble Thursday.
Jayci Kitchen led off the game with a home run and had three hits while driving in four runs. Grace Kreischer also had three hits, including a double, and drove in three runs.
Cadence Gardner, Skyelar Kessler and Grace McClain picked up two hits each. Gardner, Mataya Bireley and Josie Richman drove in two runs each. Bireley had a double.
Richman allowed two hits and struck out three.
Jacelynn McDonald had a double and scored West Noble’s lone run. Julie Vargas had an RBI single.
Warriors beat Hornets, Eagles
EMMA — Westview beat Churubusco 4-0 on Thursday at home and topped Angola on the road 3-0 in Northeast Corner Conference action.
On Thursday, Alexys Antal threw a two-hit shutout with 10 strikeouts for the Warriors (10-1, 7-0 NECC).
Hope Bortner had two hits and drove in two runs for Westview. Sara Lapp and Morgan Rich also had two hits each.
On Tuesday, Antal threw another two-hit shutout. She struck out nine Hornets and walked one.
Bri Caldwell hit a solo home run for Westview. Bortner had two hits and scored a run.
Girls Prep Tennis Knights win on senior day
KENDALLVILLE — East Noble defeated New Haven 5-0 on the Knights’ senior day Thursday. EN finished 5-2 in Northeast 8 Conference play.
The Knights won the junior varsity dual 2-0. Rylie Pasztor won her singles match for East Noble 8-0, and the doubles team of Mikaela Christian and senior Reagan Godsey won 8-1.
East Noble 5, New Haven 0
Singles: 1. Kya Mosley (EN) def. Kendall Rowland 6-0, 6-1. 2. Sadie Potts (EN) def. Malee Snodgrass 6-1, 6-0. 3. Ella Edwards (EN) def. E’lia Colin 6-0, 6-3.
Doubles: 1. Kyndal Mynhier-Bree Walmsley (EN) def. Bekah Snodgrass-Amy Clark 6-0, 6-0. 2. Maria Bona-Breanna Arnold (EN) def. Aaliyah Casiano-Emily Gordillo 6-0, 6-0.
NECC Tournament to be completed today in Angola
LAGRANGE — After discussions with conference coaches and athletic directors, the Northeast Corner Conference Girls Tennis Tournament will be completed today on Wright Courts next to Angola Middle School.
The first round was played on Thursday at Lakeland. Angola, Westview and Fairfield advanced to the semifinals in five positions. Also winning first-round matches were Prairie Heights’ Katie Eash at No. 1 singles, Fremont’s Chloe Hilvers’ at No. 2 singles, Panther Brooklyn Landis at No. 3 singles, Heights’ No. 1 doubles team of Caylee Bachelor and Alayna Boots, and Lakeland’s Karris Romer and Sarah Smart at No. 2 doubles.
Boys Prep Golf Fremont tops Braves
ANGOLA — Fremont played its first home match of the season Thursday on the back nine at Lake James and defeated Blackhawk Christian 180-225.
Lukas Berlew shot a lifetime-best 37 to earn medalist honors and lead the Eagles (6-4).
Fremont also had 43 from Luke Campbell, 49 from Alex Chilenski, 51 from Jake Allman and 54 from Josh Sherbondy.
Middle School Golf Norwell defeats DeKalb
AUBURN — Norwell was a 217-225 winner over DeKalb Wednesday at Bridgewater.
The Barons played their five graduating eighth-graders. Logan Hartsough had a 45, Zeke Penrod a 54, Colten Schooley a 60, Mason Schiffli a 66 and Isabella Karch a 68.
DeKalb will compete in the Northeast 8 Middle School Conference championship today at Timber Ridge.
Youth Golf Bridgewater plans summer program
AUBURN — Bridgewater Golf Club will hold a summer golf program for boys and girls ages 5-14 beginning June 15.
Golfers will be taught by two PGA professionals.
More information is available on the Bridgewater web site. Golfers can register in the golf shop.
