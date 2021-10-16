If you have been personally affected by breast cancer or have a friend or family member who has been affected, you may be looking for ways to help spread awareness and support breast cancer patients.
Here are some ideas from the National Breast Cancer Foundation and the National Foundation for Cancer Research.
1. Share your story of how breast cancer has impacted you on the National Breast Cancer Foundation’s website. During the month of October, the organization will share stories on their website as a “celebration of strength and a message of support to those currently on their own breast cancer journey.” Visit https://bit.ly/3lT2HVH to share.
2. Make a one-time or monthly donation to help a woman in need get screening or access to treatment. Visit https://bit.ly/3AyJEnL to donate.
3. Spread the word on your social media channels. Link to your favorite breast cancer research or aid organization. You could also consider hosting a virtual fundraiser or a Facebook fundraiser.
4. Proudly wear a pink ribbon during October or year-round. It creates a conversation starter to help you share your story.
5. Alternatively to wearing a pink ribbon, participate in Breast Cancer Now’s Wear it Pink Day. On October 22, 2021, wear a pink outfit and coordinate with friends to help spread awareness. You can also host a fundraiser on the day.
5. Breast cancer patients may not always ask for help when they need it. Go out of your way to offer help proactively. Say something like, “Could I come over and walk the dog every afternoon next week?” or “Can I bring dinner for the family on your upcoming treatment days?”
6. Many chemo wards take donations of clothing, scarves and hats for patients. Reach out to local organizations to see what good or services they could use.
