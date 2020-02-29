WEST LAFAYETTE — It’s only fitting the empty half-pint containers, pressed edge to edge on the tabletop of a Winamac, Indiana, commercial kitchen, resemble a gigantic giant beehive.
After all, one of the primary ingredients of the Gold Rush ice cream is honey made on the Purdue campus in West Lafayette.
The honey was produced at the Purdue apiary and collected from beehives by Purdue College of Agriculture students working with entomology professor Brock Harpur. The Gold Rush ice cream is vanilla-based, with hints of lemon and honey flavors.
Purdue alums Craig and Christy Coon created the Gold Rush ice cream exclusively for the 2020 Ag. Alumni Fish Fry. The Round Barn Creamery also created Boiler Tracks ice cream for the 2019 Fish Fry as part of the year-long Purdue sesquicentennial celebration. Boiler Tracks is still available on campus locations such as Pappy’s Sweet Shop and the Boiler Butcher Block. But Gold Rush was available only to guests at the Purdue Ag. Alumni Fish Fry on Feb. 1 at the Indianapolis State Fairgrounds.
The ice cream flavor is a unique partnership between Purdue’s departments of entomology and food science.
“The Boiler Tracks ice cream was so popular last year, we wanted to follow it up with another great Purdue flavor,” said Danica Kirkpatrick, executive director of the Purdue Ag. Alumni Association. “We’re excited that Craig and Christy were able to work with our students and faculty in the college to create such a great flavor like Gold Rush for our Fish Fry guests.”
The honey was harvested by entomology professor Brock Harpur and his students and processed and bottled in the food science pilot plant. Erik Kurdelak, plant manager, said the collaboration was a great opportunity for students in both departments to participate in product development. The honey will be sold at retail locations across campus with proceeds funneled back into entomology and food science programs.
Follow Purdue honey on Instagram @realharpurlab
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.