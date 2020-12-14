OSSIAN — The Columbia City Lady Eagles fell behind 16-1 to start the game and could not recover in a 52-35 loss to Norwell at the Castle in Ossian on Friday night.
Norwell came out hot and blitzed Columbia City with five 3-pointers early as senior Lauren Bales converted on two and Kaylee Fuelling, Maiah Shelton and Mackinzie Toliver joined in the 3-point barrage for the Knights.
Norwell also added four two pointers in the first quarter with two baskets by Shelton, one by Kaylee Fuelling , and another by Kennedy Fuelling.
Columbia City, which trailed 8-0, finally got on the board when senior Kamrin Parker drove into the paint and drew a Norwell foul, converting 1 of 2 from the free-throw line to make it an 8-1 score.
Columbia City junior forward Rebekah Marshall’s tallied nine points, including a 3-pointer and fellow junior Anna Schrader scored underneath to close the gap to 23-12 in favor of the Knights after one quarter.
Columbia City played Norwell fairly even the rest of the game, but the early deficit was too much to overcome.
Norwell was relentless in the second quarter as its 12 points all were from beyond the arc with Kaylee Feulling drilling two more as well as Kennedy Feulling and Mackinzie Toliver each having one from downtown.
Columbia City’s Hayley Urban countered with a 3-pointer and then Brooke Lickey and Madison Woodward scored on put backs underneath.
Parker got to the charity stripe again and converted 2 of 2 to finish with four points in the first half.
Norwell led at the intermission, 35-21.
The scoring slowed down for both teams in the third quarter as Norwell got yet another 3-point goal as Shelton hit from downtown.
That was countered by Marshall with a trey for the Eagles.
Shelton added a field goal as well as senior Lauren Bales and sophomore Skyla Tomasek added baskets for Norwell.
The only other basket in the third quarter came from Columbia City’s Schrader on the right wing and the score after three quarters was 44-26 in favor of the Knights.
The Eagles outscored Norwell in the final stanza, 9-8, with five points coming from Marshall on a three point play and a basket in the lane.
Schrader had a basket and Columbia City freshman Kyndra Sheets scored her only two on the game which accounted for the Eagles’ scoring in the fourth quarter.
The Knights got two more buckets from Kaylee Fuelling, one each form Tomasek and Toliver to round out the scoring for Norwell.
Marshall led all scorers in the game with 17 points and was the only player for the Eagles to score in double figures.
Kaylee Fuelling led the Knights with 15 points and Shelton added 12 points to the effort.
Norwell shot 21 of 48 from the field for the game and 10 of 23 from beyond the arc. The Knights did not get to the free-throw line on the night.
Columbia City shot 14-58 from the floor; 3 of 7 from 3-point range; and 4 of 5 from the line.
Columbia City won the battle of the boards with 29 rebounds to Norwell’s 13.
The Eagles struggled to take care of the ball with 15 turnovers for the game. Norwell had three.
Norwell’s record improves to 6-0 overall and 1-0 in the NE8.
Columbia City’s record falls to 4-4 overall and 1-1 in the conference.
