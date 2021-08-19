Boys Prep Tennis Chargers top Columbia City
COLUMBIA CITY — West Noble defeated Columbia City 4-1 on Thursday. All of the Charger wins came in straight sets.
The Eagles won the junior varsity dual 6-0.
West Noble 4, Columbia City 1
Singles: 1. Alexander Rongos (CC) def. Chris Miller 6-3, 6-2. 2. Nate Shaw (WN) def. Tobey Krider 7-5, 7-5. 3. Luke Schermerhorn (WN) def. Noah Finefrock 6-4, 6-2.
Doubles: 1. Brayden Bohde-Nevin Phares (WN) def. Peyton Pope-Jaxon Crawford 6-3, 6-4. 2. JJ Jacobs-Wesley Shaw (WN) def. Andrie Jordan-Nathan Hodges 6-1, 6-0.
Fremont handles Bruins
FORT WAYNE — Fremont defeated Northrop 5-0 on Thursday. The Eagles (2-0) only lost one game in singles.
Fremont won the junior varsity dual 5-0. The Eagles’ singles winners were Aiden Dornbush, Braiden Gaskill, Andrew McAntarfer and Dylan Fansler. Fremont won in doubles 6-0 with the team of Jeremy Rode and Colton Guthrie.
Fremont 5, Northrop 0
Singles: 1. Ethan Bock (F) def. Steve Mon 6-1, 6-0. 2. Nick Miller (F) def. Warren Howk 6-0, 6-0. 3. Brody Foulk (F) def. Jaxon Worrell 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Sam Verdin-Josh Sherbondy (F) def. Josiah Schmucker-Reuben Bara 6-1, 6-1. 2. Alex Chilenski-Isaac Hirschy (F) def. Kameron Clark-Aiden Derry 6-2, 6-1.
Heights defeats CN
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Prairie Heights defeated Central Noble 4-1 in a Northeast Corner Conference dual Thursday. The Panthers won all four matches that took place in straight sets and forfeited at No. 3 singles.
In singles, Leyton Byler won at No. 1 and Breyton Ambler won at No. 2 for PH with the same 6-0, 6-0 scores.
In doubles, the Panthers won at No. 1 with Chase Bachelor and Hayden Culler, 6-3, 6-1. The No. 2 team of Matt Levitz and Maverick Deveau won 6-1, 6-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.