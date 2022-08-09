GULF SHORES, Ala. — The Noble County Venom-Deter age 14-and-under softball team finished third in the United States Specialty Sports Association National College Showcase Tournament in late July.
The Venom competed against very tough programs from across the country and beat teams from Illinois, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma and Louisiana. They finished third behind Texas Glory and Blaze 07 Diamond Sports.
The Venom finished the season with 59 wins, 21 losses and one tie bouncing between 14U and 18U competition. The team included area players from Central Noble, East Noble, Lakeland, Fremont and Columbia City. The coaches were Chad Deter, Jeremey Deter, Steve Taulbee and Kirk Alwine.
The Venom thanks families and fans who have supported the team all season long. The Venom also thanks every sponsor that provided them the opportunity to make the trip to this national tournament a possibility.
