The Noble County Venom-Deter age 14-and-under softball team finished third in the United States Special Sports Association National College Showcase tournament in late July in Gulf Shores, Alabama. The team includes, front row, from left, Samantha Meyers (Fremont), Meredith Targgart (Central Noble), Avery Deter (Central Noble), Abbey Priestley (Lakeland) and Shaye Ritchie (East Noble). Back row, Haylee Hicks (Lakeland), Kierra Bolen (Central Noble), Addisyn Ritchie (East Noble), Kensyngtin Kimmell (Central Noble), Kennedy Vice (Central Noble), Mackenzie Taulbee (Columbia City), Katie Forker (Central Noble) and Abby Alwine (East Noble). The team’s coaches were Chad Deter, Jeremey Deter, Steve Taulbee and Kirk Alwine. They were not pictured.