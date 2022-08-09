Venom-Deter 14U softball 3rd in national tourney

The Noble County Venom-Deter age 14-and-under softball team finished third in the United States Special Sports Association National College Showcase tournament in late July in Gulf Shores, Alabama. The team includes, front row, from left, Samantha Meyers (Fremont), Meredith Targgart (Central Noble), Avery Deter (Central Noble), Abbey Priestley (Lakeland) and Shaye Ritchie (East Noble). Back row, Haylee Hicks (Lakeland), Kierra Bolen (Central Noble), Addisyn Ritchie (East Noble), Kensyngtin Kimmell (Central Noble), Kennedy Vice (Central Noble), Mackenzie Taulbee (Columbia City), Katie Forker (Central Noble) and Abby Alwine (East Noble). The team’s coaches were Chad Deter, Jeremey Deter, Steve Taulbee and Kirk Alwine. They were not pictured.

GULF SHORES, Ala. — The Noble County Venom-Deter age 14-and-under softball team finished third in the United States Specialty Sports Association National College Showcase Tournament in late July.

The Venom competed against very tough programs from across the country and beat teams from Illinois, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma and Louisiana. They finished third behind Texas Glory and Blaze 07 Diamond Sports.

The Venom finished the season with 59 wins, 21 losses and one tie bouncing between 14U and 18U competition. The team included area players from Central Noble, East Noble, Lakeland, Fremont and Columbia City. The coaches were Chad Deter, Jeremey Deter, Steve Taulbee and Kirk Alwine.

The Venom thanks families and fans who have supported the team all season long. The Venom also thanks every sponsor that provided them the opportunity to make the trip to this national tournament a possibility.

