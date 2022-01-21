PREP WRESTLING

Northeast Corner Conference Tournament at Lakeland, 9 a.m.

Northeast 8 Conference Tournament at Columbia City, 9 a.m.

HIGH SCHOOL CLUB BOWLING

DeKalb girls, DeKalb’s Kyle Toyias and Joshua Wirges, Eastside’s Brian Miller and East Noble’s Jessica Willavize in singles and team semi-state at Stardust Bowl II, Dyer, 10 a.m.

PREP GYMNASTICS

Lakeland at Concordia’s Carter Classic, 11:30 a.m.

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Hamilton at Bethany Christian, 4 p.m.

Fremont at Prairie Heights, 6 p.m.

Blackhawk Christian at Lakewood Park, 6 p.m.

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Blackhawk Christian at Lakewood Park, 4:30 p.m.

Westview at Garrett, 6 p.m.

Columbia City at DeKalb, 6 p.m.

Hamilton at Bethany Christian, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE WRESTLING

Trine women’s 3-way meet: vs. Hiram (Ohio), 1 p.m.; vs. Davenport (Mich.), 3 p.m.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Men, Trine at Calvin, 3 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Men’s 3-way in Aurora, Ill., Trine vs. Judson (Ill.), 6 p.m.; Trine vs. Aurora, 8 p.m.

