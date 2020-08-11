Tuesday’s story on a police-involved shooting contained two errors where the wrong last name was used.
Here is what those sections should have said, with the changes in italics;
Barton fired one shot toward the location of the gun, near Storey’s waist, the document says.
The series of events that led to the shooting began when Barton came on duty that day. Fellow officers told him they were “sitting on,” or observing, Storey’s older-model, black motorcycle at a local motel where he was staying, “regarding information of drug dealing and prior gun charges that were pending.”
We apologize for the errors.
