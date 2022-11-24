TODAY
PREP BASKETBALL
Garrett Coaches Corner, WAWK-FM 95.5 and 94.3, 8:30 a.m.
East Noble Coaches Corner, WAWK-FM 95.5 and 94.3, 11 a.m.
Central Noble Coaches Corner, WAWK-FM 95.5 and 94.3, 11:30 a.m.
Girls, Leo at Lakeland, Lakeland Sports Network on YouTube, 12:50 p.m.
Girls and Boys, Garrett at Prairie Heights, WTHD-FM 105.5, 5:45 p.m.
Boys, Wawasee at Angola, WLKI-FM 100.3, Hometown Media on Facebook, 7:15 p.m.
Boys, Lakeland at East Noble, WAWK-FM 95.5 and 94.3, 7:15 p.m.
Boys, Northridge at Westview, LaGwana Media on YouTube, 7:15 p.m.
Indiana Sports Talk with Bob Lovell, WAWK-FM 95.5 and 94.3, 9:30 p.m.
MEN’S SOCCER
FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Poland vs. Saudi Arabia, Group C, Al Rayyan, Qatar, FS1, 8 a.m.
FIFA World Cup Group Stage: France vs. Denmark, Group D, Doha, Qatar, FS1, 11 a.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
South Carolina at Clemson, ABC, noon
Georgia Tech at Georgia, ESPN, noon
West Virginia at Oklahoma State, ESPN2, noon
Coastal Carolina at James Madison, ESPNU, noon
Michigan at Ohio St., Fox, WBET (1230 AM, 99.7 FM), noon
Rutgers at Maryland, BTN, noon
Western Kentucky at Florida Atlantic, CBSSN, noon
Grambling St. vs. Southern U., New Orleans, NBC, 2 p.m.
Purdue at Indiana, WAWK-FM 95.5 and 94.3, 2:30 p.m.; BTN, 3:30 p.m.
Memphis at SMU, ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.
Oregon at Oregon State, ABC, 3:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Wisconsin, ESPN, 3:30 p.m.
Auburn at Alabama, CBS, 3:30 p.m.
Troy at Arkansas State, ESPNU, 3:30 p.m.
Illinois at Northwestern, BTN, 3:30 p.m.
Alabama-Birmingham at Louisiana Tech, CBSSN, 3:30 p.m.
Michigan State at Penn State, FS1, WJR-AM 760, 4 p.m.
Iowa State at TCU, Fox, 4 p.m.
LSU at Texas A&M, ESPN, 7 p.m.
Central Florida at South Florida, ESPN2, 7 p.m.
Notre Dame at Southern Cal, ABC, 7:30 p.m.
Oklahoma at Texas Tech, FS1, 7:30 p.m.
Tulsa at Houston, ESPNU, 7:30 p.m.
Kansas at Kansas State, Fox, 8 p.m.
Air Force at San Diego State, CBSSN, 9 p.m.
Washington at Washington State, ESPN, 10:30 p.m.
Brigham Young at Stanford, FS1, 11 p.m.
SUNDAY
MEN’S SOCCER
FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Japan vs. Costa Rica, Group E, Al Rayyan, Qatar, FS1, 5 a.m.
FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Belgium vs. Morocco, Group F, Doha, Qatar, FS1, 8 a.m.
FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Croatia vs. Canada, Group F, Al Rayyan, Qatar, FS1, 11 a.m.
FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Spain vs. Germany, Group E, Al Khor, Qatar, FS1, 2 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
ESPN Events Invitational, Fifth-Place Game, Kissimmee, Fla., ESPN, 11 a.m.
ESPN Events Invitational, Championship, Kissimmee, Fla., ESPN, 1:30 p.m.
Phil Knight Invitational, Third-Place Game, Portland, Ore., ESPN, 3:30 p.m.
Miami at UCF, ESPNU, 5 p.m.
NFL FOOTBALL
Cincinnati at Tennessee, CBS, 1 p.m.
Chicago at N.Y. Jets, Fox, 1 p.m.
LA Rams at Kansas City, Fox, 4:25 p.m.
Green Bay at Philadelphia, NBC, 8:15 p.m.
MONDAY
MEN’S SOCCER
FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Cameroon vs. Serbia, Group G, Al Wakrah, Qatar, FS1, 5 a.m.
FIFA World Cup Group Stage: South Korea vs. Ghana, Group H, Al Rayyan, Qatar, FS1, 8 a.m.
FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Brazil vs. Switzerland, Group G, Doha, Qatar, Fox, 11 a.m.
FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Portugal vs. Uruguay, Group H, Lusail, Qatar, Fox, 2 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Minnesota at Virginia Tech, ESPN2, 7 p.m.
ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Pittsburgh at Northwestern, ESPN2, 9 p.m.
NFL FOOTBALL
Pittsburgh at Indianapolis, WAWK-FM 95.5 and 94.3, 7:15 p.m.; ESPN, 8:15 p.m.
