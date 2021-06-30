Blood drive is Friday
ROME CITY — The American Red Cross will have a blood drive Friday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Rome City United Methodist Church, 297 Washington St.
Walk-in donors are welcome, or they may call 1-800-733-2767 to make an appointment. Free American Red Cross embroidered hats will be given to donors while supplies last.
The American Red Cross is experiencing a severe blood shortage as the number of trauma cases, organ transplants and elective surgeries rise – and deplete the nation’s blood inventory.
Today, there is great hospital demand for blood as patients who previously deferred care during the COVID-19 pandemic present with more advanced disease progression, therefore, requiring increased blood transfusions.
Unfortunately, as a result of this shortage, some hospitals are being forced to slow the pace of elective surgeries until the blood supply stabilizes, delaying crucial patient care.
Whitley health fair offers free screenings
COLUMBIA CITY — A Whitley County Health Fair will be hosted Saturday, July 10, by Zion Lutheran Church, 101 E. North St., across from the Dairy Queen. Hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
A number of health screenings, including blood pressure checks and finger-stick glucose testing, will be offered at no charge. No fasting is required.
This health fair is funded in part by a grant from the Community Foundation of Whitley County.
Friends of Library plan July book sale
KENDALLVILLE – A full, three-day Friends of the Library Book Sale has been scheduled at the Kendallville Public Library in July.
The sale begins with a Friends of the Library Members Only Preview on Thursday, July 15 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Those who are not currently Friends of the Library members but would like access to the members-only sale can stop by either the Kendallville or Rome City library locations to purchase a membership. Memberships will also be sold at the door.
The sale will then be open to the public on Friday, July 16, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, July 17, from noon to 2 p.m. for a clearance sale.
During this sale, customers will find plenty of audio books, DVDs, CDs, large print fiction, Westerns, children’s books (a wagonload), and some specially-priced antiquarian books. Gossip and Classical LPs will be for sale, as well.
For more information on sales and the Friends of the Library, go online to kendallvillelibrary.org/friends-7682.
Weather book featured on Adventure Walk
KENDALLVILLE – Library patrons can read “Miss Mingo Weathers the Storm” by Jamie Harper throughout July on the Kendallville Public Library’s Adventure Walk in Kendallville and Rome City
It’s a spring morning, and Miss Mingo and her class are ready to hike up High Hill to visit the weather station. Groundhog predicts the weather will be perfect. But as the animals climb and the temperature does, too, Panda seeks shade while Hippo starts sweating red (It’s normal!). From hail and winds to rain and a sudden chill, everyone from Ant to Alligator is learning about crazy atmospheric changes.
Sprinkled with facts about weather and animal habits, this charming class trip will bring sunny smiles.
The Adventure Walk in Rome City consists of nine stations that start at Grant Park and continue along a walkway to Kelly Park.
In Kendallville, the walk of 18 stations starts at the front of the Kendallville Public Library and then continues in a loop around the library through the west side of Bixler Lake Park. Maps for both locations are available here: bit.ly/KPLAdventureWalk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.