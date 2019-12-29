HUNTINGTON — The 59th-ranked Class 3A Leo Lions came within seven points from handing the No. 4 Class 4A Warren Central Warriors their first loss of the season during Saturday’s neutral, non-conference Holiday Hoops Tournament Championships.
Just one of several winter break tournaments being played in the region this weekend, the 2019 Holiday Hoops Tournament held annually at Huntington North High School pits six teams playing three games each over two days to become the tournament champion.
Following Warren Central’s (9-2, 2-0 MAC) 92-54 rampage over New Haven (8-3, 2-0 NE8) and their earlier win over Merrillville (4-9, 0-0 DAC) on Friday’s tournament opening day, they were the dreaded favorite headed into the Saturday’s championship game.
“I think we played really well defensively.” Leo Head Coach Cary Cogdell said.
“I said they have no excuse for the rest of the year, for being sloppy defensively.” he added jokingly with a big grin on his face. Coach Cogdell was obviously proud of his team’s performance, keeping the Warriors within reach the entire game.
After holding the Warriors to just eight points in the first quarter and 15 in the second, the Lions trailed 17-25 at the half by comparison to New Haven trailing 26-56 at the half just one day prior.
The Lions have nothing to be ashamed of despite Saturday’s 42-49 loss. In fact, they have much to be proud of.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.