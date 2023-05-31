Two people arrested on Tuesday
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after they were arrested by police on Tuesday. Formal charges are filed by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Jeremy M. Rakestraw, 33, of the 200 block of South Summit Street, Kendallville, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish and possession of paraphernalia.
• Breanna S. Richter, 33, of the 3900 block of North S.R. 127, arrested at home on charges of misdemeanor domestic battery and resisting law enforcement.
