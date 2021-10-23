ANGOLA — Trine University’s football team rolled to a 47-13 victory over Kalamazoo in a Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association game Saturday afternoon at Fred Zollner Athletic Stadium.
The Thunder (5-2, 3-0 MIAA) took a 16-0 lead after Alex Price threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to Kale Lawson with 2 minutes, 23 seconds left in the first quarter and Ryan Hibbets kicked the extra point.
Hibbets kicked a 46-yard field goal as time expired in the second quarter to give Trine a 26-3 lead at the half.
The Thunder built the lead up to 40-3 late in the third quarter after backup quarterback Brett Kaylor threw a 29-yard touchdown pass to Anthony Latin. Trine started to substitute freely midway through the third quarter.
A couple Thunder reserves made history in the fourth quarter by setting a new program record for the longest pass completion. Freshman Nicholas Christiano from Deltona, Florida, threw a 99-yard touchdown pass to junior Sheldon Lyall from Canton, Michigan, with 5 minutes, 19 seconds left in the game.
The previous record for longest pass completion was 93 yards thrown by Ryan Hargraves to JaVontae Hence for a touchdown at Hope on Oct. 27, 2012.
Trine outgained the Hornets (1-7, 0-4) in total offense 525-196.
The Thunder held Kalamazoo to around 10 yards rushing deep in the fourth quarter before the Hornets gained some yards on the ground very late in the game. Kalamazoo only had 43 rushing yards and averaged 1.2 yards per carry.
DeKalb graduate Colin Goebel caught both of his passes from Price for touchdowns in the first half. Goebel had a 20-yarder across the middle 1:46 into the contest, then caught a deep ball for a score covering 63 yards late in the second quarter.
Price was 8-of-14 passing for 192 yards and three touchdowns.
Jordan Watson led the Thunder in rushing with 76 yards and a touchdown on eight carries. Joseph Keefe had four carries for 59 yards, and Xaine Kirby had 12 touches for 51 yards.
Tyler Pollard had seven tackles, including five assists and a sack to lead the Trine defense. The Thunder had seven quarterback sacks, including one by DeKalb graduate Trestan Kern.
Thunder linebacker Kyle Naif blocked a Kalamazoo punt out of the end zone for a safety with 4:33 left in the first quarter.
Trine will travel to Albion (6-1, 2-1) for a key conference game this coming Saturday at 1 p.m. The Britons were the favorite in the MIAA preseason poll. The Thunder are tied for first in conference with Hope at 3-0.
