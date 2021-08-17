AUBURN — The Little Big Band returns to the DeKalb Outdoor Theater Friday at 7:30 p.m. This annual event is sponsored by Kim’s Korner Music & More and features musicians from the Auburn and Fort Wayne area. It plays the music of the Big Band era, but has a smaller number of musicians.
The gate opens at 6 p.m. Admission is free but donations to the outdoor theater are gladly accepted. Bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on. The grounds are professionally sprayed for mosquitoes. The event occurs rain or shine.
The second annual DeKalb County Community Christian Night will take place on Saturday from 7-9 p.m. The concert will feature the music of Tahillah with headliner Jensen Snyder and is presented by The Gathering. There will be food trucks and a portion of the proceeds from the food trucks and donation buckets will go to support community building programming, which is offered to all who wish to attend. For more information visit thegartheringauburn.org.
The DeKalb Outdoor Theater is a private organization run by a board of directors and dedicated volunteers. The theater is located at 301 S. Center St., Auburn, adjacent to the DeKalb County Fairgrounds and has plenty of off street parking available.
