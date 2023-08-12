INDIANAPOLIS — Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana State Department of Agriculture announced the winners of the 2023 Indiana Agriculture photo contest on Aug. 3.
The winning photographs will be displayed in the lieutenant governor’s Family of Business offices in Indianapolis throughout the next year.
“Each year, it is always a joy to review the photos submitted to the Indiana Agriculture Photo Contest,” said Lt. Gov. Crouch, Indiana’s Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development. “The 10 photos selected as winners truly capture the Hoosier spirit and farming tradition to the highest degree. I want to thank and congratulate all participants for helping us showcase Indiana agriculture.”
The winning photos were chosen from hundreds of entries in the following four categories: Agritourism, Conservation, Faces of Agriculture and On the Farm. Two winners were selected from each category, along with two winners overall.
To be considered, the photo had to be taken in the state by an Indiana resident. The photos were evaluated by a panel of independent judges based on creativity, composition and category representation.
“Hoosiers have always been on the forefront when it comes to farming and agricultural practices,” said Don Lamb, Indiana State Department of Agriculture Director. “This year we received nearly 600 photo submissions in the Indiana Agriculture Photo Contest, and with each submission the Hoosier agriculture story is put on display. We look forward to sharing those stories throughout the year in various ways.”
The following list includes the photo contest winners for 2023:
Agritourism Category
“Whimsical Twilight” by Bethany Hudspeth from McCordsville
“Joy” by Allyson Avery from Plainfield
Conservation Category
“A Days Reflection” by Elli Lange from Rising Sun
“Wild Connections” by Carson Hughes from Osgood
Faces of Agriculture Category
“Generations” by Linsie Middlesworth from Marion
“A Girl at Her Family Christmas Tree Farm” by Amanda Flickinger from Wakarusa
On the Farm Category
“Flossie the Dairy Cow” by Kerri Burke from Covington
“Sunset Bean Harvest” by Chad Boswell from Frankfort
Overall Category
“Flying it On” by Laura Niemiec from Michigan City
“A Pumpkin for my Pumpkin” by April Lamb from Milford
To view the winning photos, click flickr.com/photos/isda_gov/albums/72177720310196198 or visit isda.in.gov.
