St. John Lutheran

Grades: Preschool-8th Grade

Phone: 347-2444

Website: www.stjohneagles.org

Address: 301 S. Oak St., Kendallville

Principal: Tim Walz

Cornerstone Christian School

Grades: Learning to read-12th Grade

Phone: 693-3746

Address: 4304 S. Oak St., Albion

Website: www.cornerstone-christian-school.org

Administrator: Pastor Dale Munsell

St. Mary Catholic School

Grades: Preschool-8th Grade

Phone: 897-3481

Address: 232 N. Main St., Avilla

Website: www.stmaryavilla.org

Principal: Andrew Adams

Oak Farm Montessori School

Ages: Infant through high school

Phone: 897-4270

Address: 502 Lemper Road, Avilla

Website: oakfarm.org

Head of School: Candice Holbrook

