St. John Lutheran
Grades: Preschool-8th Grade
Phone: 347-2444
Website: www.stjohneagles.org
Address: 301 S. Oak St., Kendallville
Principal: Tim Walz
Cornerstone Christian School
Grades: Learning to read-12th Grade
Phone: 693-3746
Address: 4304 S. Oak St., Albion
Website: www.cornerstone-christian-school.org
Administrator: Pastor Dale Munsell
St. Mary Catholic School
Grades: Preschool-8th Grade
Phone: 897-3481
Address: 232 N. Main St., Avilla
Website: www.stmaryavilla.org
Principal: Andrew Adams
Oak Farm Montessori School
Ages: Infant through high school
Phone: 897-4270
Address: 502 Lemper Road, Avilla
Website: oakfarm.org
Head of School: Candice Holbrook
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.