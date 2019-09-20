WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Agriculture has extended the deadline to Sept. 27 for dairy producers to enroll in the Dairy Margin Coverage program for 2019. The deadline had been Sept. 20.
Authorized by the 2018 Farm Bill and available through USDA’s Farm Service Agency, the program offers protection to dairy producers when the difference between the all-milk price and the average feed cost (the margin) falls below a certain dollar amount selected by the producer.
“More than 21,200 dairy operations have already signed up for DMC, but we’re providing an additional week to help ensure interested producers have time to come into the office,” said Bill Northey, USDA Under Secretary for Farm Production and Conservation.
Almost half of the producers who have signed up so far are taking advantage of the 25 percent premium discount by locking in for five years of margin protection coverage, the agency said.
Margin payments have triggered for each month from January through July. Dairy producers who elect higher coverage levels could be eligible for payments for all seven months. Under certain levels, the amount paid to dairy farmers will exceed the cost of the premium.
