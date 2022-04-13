Churubusco
Coach: Zach Dock
The Eagles return two state qualifiers who will attempt to lead them to more team success in 2022.
Junior Riley Buroff qualified for state in two events (high jump and 400-meter dash). He made the podium in the 400 with a ninth-place finish at the time of 49.69.
Senior Hunter Bianski made it to Indianapolis in the shot put. He fell just short of making the podium by coming in 10th place.
Senior Nick Nondorf was a regional qualifier in the 110 hurdles.
The newcomers for the Eagles are Blaze Williams and Elija Smith.
Columbia City
Head Coach: Ryan Trieschman, sixth season
Assistant coaches: Jason Matteson, James Goree, Mark Schaefer
2021 record: 31-18
2021 accomplishments: Fourth at Goshen Sectional. Two state qualifiers, Austin Hall in the 3,200 and Isaiah Litherland in the pole vault.
“I am always excited to get a new season started in track and field,” Trieschman said. “We have a lot of athletes from various backgrounds (ie: football, basketball, soccer, swimming) and it is always fun to watch their success. My assistant coaches and I over the last six years have tried really hard to maintain a culture that is inviting to all athletes. At the end of the day, we want these young men to leave us as better people for our community.”
Whitko
Head coach: Brad Sprunger, second season
Assistant coach: Chris Judd
Key returners for Whitko include Jackson Hollenbaugh, Isaiah Kyles, Ethan Gilbert, Trey Herrera and Jack Hill. The Wildcats have 14 returning letterwinners.
Key losses to graduation include Gage Howard, who was first in the discus and fourth in the shot put at the Three Rivers Conference meet in 2021. Howard was also second in the discus and third in the shot put at the sectional meet, and capped off his prep career with an 11th-place effort in the shot put at the regional meet.
Whitko also lost thrower Cameron Sapp, who was second in the discus at the conference meet, won the sectional title in the discus, and was fifth at regional.
Key newcomers include Trevor Freel, John Morgan, Hank Yarger, Grady Branning, Gabriel Guillen Villanueva, Luca Zago and Emmanuel Borsellino.
“We are a fairly young team,” Sprunger said. “The guys are having fun and working really hard in practice. With some of the boys coming off big injuries, we look to improve every day and in every race. Everyone is excited about the upcoming season and we are looking forward to bringing Whitko boys track and field back to being competitive.”
Carroll
Head coach: Kerry Nelson, first season
2021 accomplishments: Sectional champion
More than 40 returning letterwinners are back in 2022 for Carroll, according to Nelson. The Chargers have more than 160 athletes out for track and field across both teams.
Some key returners include Jaxon Zollinger in the pole vault, Chandler Jones in the high jump and long jump, Luke Karmody in the long jump and sprints, Shadrach Odoma in the 110 and 300 hurdles, Braden Steely in the 100 and 200 dashes and the 4-by-100 relay, and sprinter Tucker Steely, who returns after an injury-plagued 2021 season.
“We had a great indoor season,” Nelson said. “We’re looking forward to getting outdoors. We’ll be very experienced.”
Leo
Head coach: Mike Lance, first season
Assistant coaches: Ryan Waybright, Ian Brumm, Kenneth Cammack, Xavier Carr, Chad Gates
The Lions were second at the Northeast 8 Conference meet by 2.5 points. They finished third at the sectional meet, third at regionals and 19th at state.
Key losses to graduation for Leo include Jackson Ringwood and Luigi Rivas.
Key returners include DJ Allen, Aiden Delatorre, Tyler Hartleroad, Sam Htoo, Andrew King, Semih Kose, Max Loeffler, Luke Shappell, David Slick and Gabe Steenman.
Key newcomers are Grayson Givens, Cooper Harris, Will Lashure, Nolan Miller, Colton Wallace and Kam Zeisloft.
“We have a core group of guys returning that have a great work ethic,” Lance said. “These young men provide great leadership that should help us to another successful year. The newcomers to the program will play a vital role to the team’s success. Our relay teams are solid and we expect big things from them.”
New Haven
Head coach: Larry Stemmler
The Bulldogs finished fourth in the NE8 meet in 2021 and won the New Haven Sectional. They graduated nine seniors from the 2021 squad.
Key returners for New Haven in 2022 include senior Nick Myles, the Bulldogs’ top returning point scorer. Myles will focus primarily on the 200 and 400 individually. He will also be part of the 4-by-400 relay and possibly 4-by-100 relay.
Kamari Clopton, also a senior, was the sectional champion and finished second at the NE8 meet in the long jump. He will also be part of New Haven’s sprint core and the 4-by-100 relay team.
Andrew Arnos, a junior, is New Haven’s top returner in the distance events. He is versatile enough to be competitive in any of the distance races, according to Stemmler.
“It will be a rebuilding year, but we still believe we can be a competitive squad,” Stemmler said.
