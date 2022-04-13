Kendallville, IN (46755)

Today

Showers and thundershowers likely. High around 65F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers during the evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 39F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%.