You don’t have to be the son of a family of hunters to be a hunter. Picking the sport up in adulthood is doable. OutsideOnline.com provides a few tips.
Carve out a lot of time
Hunting requires a big time commitment, so you’ll need to decide if you’re up for such an investment. Each hunting season is set by a government entity. Hunts such as big game bow hunting on public land can be time-consuming. You’ll also need to spend considerable time preparing for hunting, including practicing and familiarizing yourself with your weapon, and getting to know the area where you’ll be hunting.
Consider the fact that other hobbies will likely need to go on the back burner.
Ask yourself if you’re ready to suffer
Hunting can take you into some pretty inhospitable territory. The conditions in hunting stands and blinds can be less than stellar, whether hot, cold, wet or secluded. Consider the kind of hunting you’ll be doing and what the conditions will actually be like, and be sure you know what you’re getting into.
Pick your animal
Harvest rates vary widely by species and state, but in many states the percentage ratio of harvested animals to total hunters are in the teens, writes OutsideOnline.com. That means you’ll spend a relatively small amount of time actually making a kill and harvesting meat. Choose an animal whose habitat you can see yourself spending a lot of time in, even if you don’t make a kill.
Choose your weapon
The type of weapon you hunt with will have a major impact on your hunting experience.
You weapon will determine how close you need to get to the animal you’re hunting. You need to be much closer when hunting with a bow and arrow than a rifle. That kind of hunting requires years of experience.
Find a mentor
As with any new endeavor, you’ll serve yourself well to find an experienced hunter to take you under his wing. “Hunting knowledge is often hard-won and kept close to the chest,” writes OutsideOnline.com. “Always ask questions, but be humble and grateful when you’re given keys to the kingdom or even little breadcrumbs of knowledge.”
