AUBURN — Judge Adam Squiller sentenced five people for criminal offenses during hearings in DeKalb Superior Court I on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
Timothy J. Wueller of the 1100 block of Elm Street, Auburn, was sentenced to 60 days of incarceration, all suspended except 40 days, for operating a vehicle with an unlawful alcohol concentration, a Class C misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for one year and was fined $150. His driving license was suspended for 60 days.
Trenton Mack of the 400 block of North Ash Street, Butler, was sentenced to 96 hours in jail and was fined $100 for possession of marijuana, a Class A misdemeanor.
Amanda Wormer of the 5600 block of Ketson Lane, Fort Wayne, received a 90-day suspended sentence, one year of probation, and was fined $100 for theft, a Class A misdemeanor.
Heather Bonham of the 900 block of East 300 West, Angola, was sentenced to 180 days of incarceration, all suspended except 24 days, for resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor. She received 12 days of jail credit and was placed on probation for one year.
Jason Potter of the 200 block of Wilson Street, Auburn, was sentenced to 12 days in jail, with credit for six days, and was fined $100 for possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.
