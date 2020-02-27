Auburn
Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum
A: 1600 Wayne St.
H: daily 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; closed on New Year’s Day, Thanksgiving and Christmas
P: 925-1444
Housed in the historic 1930 headquarters building of the former Auburn Automobile Co., the museum features the three classic marques built by the company — Auburn, Cord and Duesenberg. They are displayed in the elegant, art deco showroom originally used by the automobile company. The museum also features early cars built in Auburn and elsewhere in Indiana, as well as other great cars from the classic era.
National Auto and Truck Museum
A: 1000 Gordon M. Buehrig Place
H: daily 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas
P: 925-9100
W: natmus.org
As part of the city’s national historic site, the museum occupies two buildings used by the Auburn Automobile Co. for manufacturing cars and other functions. Its exhibits focus on cars and trucks of the post-World War II era, when Americans fell in love with wide fenders and high-horsepower engines.
DeKalb County Horsemen’s Association and Draft Animal Museum
A: 5873 C.R. 427, south of Auburn
H: The museum is open and select Saturdays and& Sundays, May-October, and by appointment.
P: 343-8798
Open since 2015 in an attractive new building, the museum houses an extensive collection of antique horse farming equipment and artifacts. It emphasizes the role draft horses played in developing the nation, food and transportation.
Early Ford V-8 Foundation Museum
A: 2181 General Doolittle Drive, southwest of Auburn
H: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily.
P: 927-8022
The Early Ford V-8 Museum is dedicated to 1932-1953 Ford history. It consists of three major sections: the original Phase 1 that now houses an Early Ford Speed exhibit, Industrial Engine and Farming displays, and a 1940s Ford Service Garage; The Frank Corey Gallery, which houses many of the museum’s 1932-53 Ford vehicles; and Floyd Motors, a depiction of a 1936 Ford Dealership.
James P. Covell Nature Preserve
A: 2727 C.R. 52
The James P. Covell Nature Preserve south of Auburn protects more than a half-mile of the west bank of Cedar Creek. Several trees in the preserve are estimated to be more than 150 years old.
ACRES Land Trust owns the 96 acres along the north side of C.R. 52, east of C.R. 427. It is ACRES’ first public preserve in DeKalb County.
A half-mile trail winds through a wooded area alongside Cedar Creek. The trail is open from dawn to dusk daily at no charge. A spacious, stone-paved parking area accommodates visitors.
Butler
DeKalb County History Museum
A: 210 E. Main St. (U.S. 6)
H: Friday and Saturday, noon-4 p.m., from May through September and by appointment. Temporarily closed for construction.
P: 837-6691
Garrett
Auburn-Garrett Drive-In Theater
A: 1014 S.R. 8
H: Open seasonally, April-September
P: 357-3474
The Auburn-Garrett Drive-In Theatre opened on May 16, 1951, as the Tri-Hi Drive-In. It was renamed the Garrett Drive-In in 1959 and The Auburn-Garrett Drive-In Theatre in 1960.
Garrett Historical Railroad Museum
A: 300 N. Randolph St.
H: typically weekends Memorial Day through October from 1-4 p.m. and at other times by appointment
P: 357-5575 for hours
W: thegarretthistoricalsociety.weebly.com
The museum is housed in a former Baltimore and Ohio Railroad freight station. Located alongside the CSX Railroad tracks, the station has been restored to reflect a typical rural railroad station of the early 1900’s. Its relics, curios, photographs, and railroad items tell the story of Garrett’s rich history. The basement of the museum features an HO scale model railroad layout.
Garrett Museum of Art
A: 100 S. Randolph St.
H: Friday 5-8 p.m., Saturday 4-7 p.m. and Sunday 1-4 p.m. and by appointment.
P: 357-4917
Housed in a former bank building in downtown Garrett, the museum provides educational, culture and recreational programs for the community and promotes interest in regional and local art through exhibits, lectures and other resources.
Waterloo
Waterloo Train Depot
Built in 1883, the Waterloo Train Depot with its rich history still stands today. Rescued from demolition after having been retired from its original use and serving many years as the town of Waterloo’s community center, this historical building is available again to house passengers awaiting their train.
The depot includes a display of photographs and artifacts from Waterloo’s railroading history and one of its original benches. It has an enclosed waiting area, accessible restrooms, a wheelchair lift, and dedicated short-term and long-term parking. Not only is the nostalgic depot a service area for Amtrak passengers and opened an hour before the arrival of each of the scheduled trains, but also is available for hosting community events, rental space and is open to the public on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. seasonally. It is open daily for Amtrak passengers from 5:30-7:30 a.m. (or until the two morning trains depart) and re-opens from 9 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. (or until the two night trains depart).
