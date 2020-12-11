INDIANAPOLIS — The second cycle of the state’s Community Crossing Grant program turned out to be a good one for LaGrange County, LaGrange, Shipshewana and Topeka.
All four were awarded substantial grants by the state’s Department of Transportation Community Crossings road funding program, money that will be put to use next spring for long-awaited infrastructure improvements.
Shipshewana got the biggest local award, the maximum $1 million, for a project to rebuild East Berkshire Road just east of S.R. 5. The road carries a lot of local traffic in and out of a local housing subdivision. Bob Shanahan, the Shipshewana town manager, said the plan is to completely tear down to its roadbed and rebuild.
“That road has really started to deteriorate over the last few years,” he said. “We’re going to improve that road going back into the Berkshire subdivision. We’re adding sidewalks to the north side of that road for pedestrian traffic, and improving the drainage on that road by installing new catch basins and drainage inlets. It will become a far better road than it is now.”
In order to qualify for the state program, towns need to put up a matching grant of at least 25%. Shanahan said Shipshewana is prepared to write a check for up to $300,000 to pay for its portion of the project once construction gets underway.
LaGrange County was awarded $977,074.95 to be used to improve two bridges and one road, said Ben Parish, the head of the LaGrange County Highway Department.
Those bridges are both near Howe. The first bridge on the list to be rehabilitated is the bridge that crosses the Pigeon River on C.R. North 100E, also known as Old Nine. The bridge deck will be stripped down and replaced. Parish expected that job to take about 60 days to complete.
The second bridge on that list is the bridge that crosses the Fawn River on North C.R. 050E, just north of C.R. 700N, east of S.R. 9. That bridge also will be stripped down and receive a new deck. That project is expected to take about 60 days as well.
The remainder of the money will be used to rebuild a portion of C.R. 250N, east from the Shipshewana town limit to C.R. 675W. The road is a major thoroughfare through Shipshewana and carries a lot of car, truck, and buggy traffic.
“We put so much money into that stretch of road every year with patch and horse troughing,” Parish said. “We’re going to grind it up and start over.”
LaGrange County also will be putting a matching 25% portion of the cost to complete all three projects. Work is expected to bring as soon as the winter weather breaks next year.
The town of Topeka was awarded $966,000 by the state, money Town Manager Stewart Bender said will be used to rebuild Main Street north of the stoplight in the center of town.
“It’s about a $1.3 million project,” he said. “We’re going to resurface and add some storm drainage on North Main from Lake Street to the town limits on the north side of town.”
The project will also add new sidewalks to town.
Finally, LaGrange was awarded $579,600 by the state to finish road work on the remaining portion of Walnut Street from Lake Street back to Michigan Street. The town started the first phase of that project last spring.
The new project will allow the town to install new water lines alongside the road that will be needed when LaGrange builds its new water place just off of Walnut Street sometime within the next couple of years.
“We need to get this all in place so we can begin to bid out the new water plant,” said Mark Eagleson, the LaGrange town manager. “We’ll have all the pieces in place to make this work.”
