Several people arrested over the weekend
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after they were arrested by police officers over the weekend. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Heather L. Bohham, 43, of the 4300 block of East C.R. 300N, arrested in the 100 block of West Wabash Street, Hudson, on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Bobby J. Collins, 54, of the 2100 block of U.S. 6, Waterloo, arrested in the 7500 block of South Peninsula Street, Hamilton, on charges of felony possession of methamphetamine and residential entry and misdemeanor unauthorizes entry of a motor vehicle, possession of paraphernalia and criminal conversion.
• James D. Crody, 57, of the 100 block of Center Court, Hamilton, arrested on 3900 block of East Bellefontaine Road, Hamilton, on charges of felony operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction and misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Dilyn C. Frain, 27, of the 800 block of East 3rd Street, Auburn, arrested at the jail on charges of felony failure to return to lawful detention and misdemeanor criminal mischief and intimidation.
• Bryson C. Greer, 25, of the 1600 block of C.R. 8, Ashley, arrested in the 3400 block of West Maumee Street on a charge of misdemeanor trespass.
• Andrew Juan, 35, of the 500 block of West Gilmore Street, arrested in the 100 block of West Maumee Street on a charge of possession, production or distribution of false government identification.
• Anthony J. Leslie, 36, of the 4200 block of West C.R. 103S, arrested in the 3400 block of West Maumee Street on charges of felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia.
• Brandon L. Moon, 26, of the 100 block of Michigan Street, Reading, Michigan, arrested on Broad Street and Pearl Street, Fremont, on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Glenn A. Neidermeier, 54, of Lane 490A Lake James, arrested on Lake James on charges of misdemeanor resisting law enforcement, operating a motorboat while intoxicated and refusal to test.
• Luis O. Salazar Santiago, 46, of the 1000 block of South Superior Street, arrested on North Superior Street at Green Street on a charge of misdemeanor operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Stephanie K. Sorg, 31, of the 600 block of North Washington Street, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.