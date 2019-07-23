FORT WAYNE — Soon children will be returning to school, but before they do they should head to their doctor for an annual well-child visit.
Many parents think about taking their children to a pediatrician when they need vaccines, but it’s important to be seen annually, Dr. Chelsey Caldwell, pediatrician at Parkview Physicians Group in Columbia City, said.
“A lot of parents that have healthy kids think if they don’t need shots they don’t need regular checkups, but even if they’re up-to-date on their vaccines that well child visit is important for their health,” she said.
A well-child visit is “actually pretty thorough,” Caldwell said, and will cover nutrition, development, behavior, how school is going, medications and parental concerns.
This includes checking for things parents may not be able to see, such as a heart murmur or fluid behind the ears, she said.
“A lot of times parents might think their kid is doing well developmentally but the screening tests we do and the questions we ask might realize that maybe there are some concerns,” she said.
For children who play sports, an annual well-child visit can also serve as a sports physical, Caldwell said.
Sports physicals are “more in depth” in regard to the muscular and skeletal systems, Caldwell said. In addition, after sixth grade there is a form doctors need to fill out that covers sports injuries, family history and other questions.
Schools also often require proof of vaccination as well, which children typically need when they enter kindergarten and sixth grade and when they turn 16, she said.
Because they are preventative, well-child visits and sports physicals should be covered by insurance, Caldwell said.
If parents are new to a doctor they’ll want to bring a child’s medical and vaccination records from their previous doctor. If not, they shouldn’t need anything except any required paperwork from the school or for the sports physical, Caldwell said.
“Just bring their questions and their child and just come to the visit, which is the most important,” she said.
