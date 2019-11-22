EMMA — One of the area’s best female track and field athletes in northeast Indiana will join one of the best small college track and field programs in the country as Westview senior Aleka Ernsberger signed with Taylor University earlier this month.
“I chose Taylor because I love the Christian atmosphere on campus,” Ernsberger said Thursday night. “Everybody there I met were super nice and friendly. The facilities were nice, too. So it is a great fit for me.”
Ernsberger, last spring’s KPC Media Group Girls Track and Field Prep of the Year, picked Taylor over another NAIA school from the Crossroads League, Huntington. The Trojan women’s track and field team was eighth in the final NAIA rankings by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association last spring.
Another key factor on why Ernsberger chose Taylor was its second-year head coach, Rod Waters. Ernsberger said Waters was helpful in her development as an athlete during Waters’ five years as Trine University’s head track and field coach from 2013-18.
“That is definitely a big blessing,” Ernsberger said.
Ernsberger is a three-time state qualifier in the 400-meter run with one All-State podium finish, placing eighth in her sophomore season of 2018 with a run of 57.23 seconds.
Ernsberger will run the 400 and 200 and in the 4-by-400 relay at Taylor. She will also occasionally run in the 4-by-800 relay.
“I’m going into a bigger pond and there will be more competition. I’m excited for that,” Ernsberger said. “I feel like I need to do the same thing I’ve been doing, just work really hard. If I give it 100 percent and trust my coaching, I’ll get better.”
Ernsberger is also at the top of her class academically at Westview. She plans on majoring in graphic art with a concentration in either graphic design or photography. She also plans to minor in business and Spanish.
“She goes gung ho in everything she does,” said Aleka’s father and Westview girls track coach Ken Ernsberger Wednesday night. “She wants to do everything to the best of her ability. It’s made our job easier.”
That will be definitely be the case in her senior season. Aleka Ernsberger is looking for overall improvement, but really wants to accomplish more in her best event, the 400. She wants to break 57 seconds, finish regularly in the 56s, break the school record and return to the podium at the state finals one last time in that event. She will be more active indoors this winter to help make that happen.
