LAGRANGE – Keirstin Roose and Kylee Palmer each scored twice as Lakeland defeated Angola in the opening round of Class 2A sectional play, Tuesday.
The Lakers defeated the Hornets, 5-1, in large part due to the inability of Angola to stop the Lakers’ trio of Roose, Palmer and junior Hailey Alleshouse. The three players combined for 64 goals during the regular season and displayed that high-powered offensive ability again against the Hornets.
“They possess the midfield incredibly well,” Angola coach Rick Towers said about what makes the trio hard to defend. “From there, they play the long game exceptionally well with Roose, who passes it inside to Palmer like it’s nothing. You add Alleshouse to that and they’re just all over the field.”
Palmer scored twice, notching the game’s first score on a free kick, and again in the second half on a beautiful 20-yard shot. Roose added two more, including the final score of the first half on a rebounded shot in front of the net, while Alleshouse scored her goal with under three minutes remaining in the game.
Lakeland led 3-0 at the half, out-shooting Angola 15-6 while setting the tone and pace of play from the onset.
It was exactly the type of performance Towers had hoped to contain, and one which Lakeland fully expected.
The Angola coach said his game plan coming into the contest was similar to how the team approached its contest against Westview. Put simply, do your best to force a penalty kick session, where the scoring ability of each team is a bit more even.
“That was the blueprint,” Towers said. “That game against Westview was a very defensive game, and it was that way by design, because we knew we were outmatched a bit offensively.”
This, of course, is much easier said than done. Roose, Palmer and Alleshouse were the most potent tandem in the Northeast Corner Conference all year, leading the top-ranked and most explosive team in the league.
“We tried to mark them, and man mark Roose, but its almost impossible to man mark Roose, she’s just too athletic,” Towers said.
The combination of all this led to a Hornets defense that played hard, but was often caught out of position, Towers said, leading to scoring opportunities for the Lakers.
Lakeland advanced to Thursday’s semifinal round with the win, where it will face off against NorthWood for a chance at a sectional title.
NorthWood 3, West Noble 0
West Noble’s defense seemed outmatched all night Tuesday, allowing 29 shots on goal as it fell to the Panthers in the opening round of sectional play.
NorthWood sophomore Emma Martz scored twice, with fellow second-year player Lizzie Hilderant adding another during the 80-minute offensive flurry that saw the Panthers dominate ball possession.
Martz tallied the game’s first goal as she broke away near the right edge of the box, giving her team a 1-0 lead which it took into the half. Martz scored the contests final goal as well when she corralled a pass near midfield then simply outran a lone Chargers defender before placing the ball in the net.
Hildebrant netted the Panthers’ second score with 24:26 to play.
The loss was an uncharacteristic outing for the Chargers, one of the highest-scoring teams in the area during the regular season. Of West Noble’s nine wins this season, seven of them came when the team scored five or more goals.
West Noble finished the season 9-7 overall, with a 3-2 mark in NECC play while checking in at third in the final conference standings.
