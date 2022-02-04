TODAY
PREP WRESTLING
Carroll Regional, 8 a.m.
Goshen Regional, 9:30 a.m.
HIGH SCHOOL CLUB BOWLING
DeKalb girls and DeKalb’s Joshua Wirges in singles and team state championship, Pro Bowl West, Fort Wayne, 9 a.m.
PREP GIRLS SWIMMING
Angola, DeKalb, Eastside, East Noble at Concord Sectional: Diving, 9 a.m.; Finals, 1 p.m.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Sectional finals
Class 3A at Woodlan
Garrett vs. Bishop Dwenger, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A at NorthWood
West Noble vs. Tippecanoe Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Class 1A at Bethany Christian
Blackhawk Christian vs. Fremont, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A Bluffton Sectional
First round, Central Noble vs. South Adams, 6 p.m.
First round, Whitko vs. Adams Central, 7:30 p.m.
PREP GYMNASTICS
Angola, DeKalb, Eastside and West Noble at Lakeland Invitational, 11 a.m.
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Prairie Heights at Central Noble, 11 a.m.
DeKalb at East Noble, noon
Fremont at Canterbury, noon
Trinity Greenlawn at Hamilton, noon
Concordia at Angola, 12:15 p.m.
Lakeland at Churubusco, 1 p.m.
Plymouth at Westview, 1 p.m.
LaVille at West Noble, 1 p.m.
Whitko at Garrett, 1 p.m.
Elkhart Christian at Lakewood Park, 1 p.m.
INDOOR COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD
Trine at University of Chicago’s Windy City Invitational, noon
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Men, Concordia Chicago at Trine, 1 p.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Women, Trine at Alma, 1 p.m.
Men, Trine at Alma, 3 p.m.
COLLEGE ICE HOCKEY
Men, Lake Forest at Trine, 4 p.m.
Women, Trine at St. Norbert, 4 p.m.
SUNDAY
COLLEGE WRESTLING
Trine men vs. Adrian, Albion and Olivet in MIAA Duals at Trine, 10 a.m.
Women, Albion at Trine, noon
