PREP WRESTLING

Carroll Regional, 8 a.m.

Goshen Regional, 9:30 a.m.

HIGH SCHOOL CLUB BOWLING

DeKalb girls and DeKalb’s Joshua Wirges in singles and team state championship, Pro Bowl West, Fort Wayne, 9 a.m.

PREP GIRLS SWIMMING

Angola, DeKalb, Eastside, East Noble at Concord Sectional: Diving, 9 a.m.; Finals, 1 p.m.

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Sectional finals

Class 3A at Woodlan

Garrett vs. Bishop Dwenger, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A at NorthWood

West Noble vs. Tippecanoe Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Class 1A at Bethany Christian

Blackhawk Christian vs. Fremont, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A Bluffton Sectional

First round, Central Noble vs. South Adams, 6 p.m.

First round, Whitko vs. Adams Central, 7:30 p.m.

PREP GYMNASTICS

Angola, DeKalb, Eastside and West Noble at Lakeland Invitational, 11 a.m.

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Prairie Heights at Central Noble, 11 a.m.

DeKalb at East Noble, noon

Fremont at Canterbury, noon

Trinity Greenlawn at Hamilton, noon

Concordia at Angola, 12:15 p.m.

Lakeland at Churubusco, 1 p.m.

Plymouth at Westview, 1 p.m.

LaVille at West Noble, 1 p.m.

Whitko at Garrett, 1 p.m.

Elkhart Christian at Lakewood Park, 1 p.m.

INDOOR COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD

Trine at University of Chicago’s Windy City Invitational, noon

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Men, Concordia Chicago at Trine, 1 p.m.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Women, Trine at Alma, 1 p.m.

Men, Trine at Alma, 3 p.m.

COLLEGE ICE HOCKEY

Men, Lake Forest at Trine, 4 p.m.

Women, Trine at St. Norbert, 4 p.m.

COLLEGE WRESTLING

Trine men vs. Adrian, Albion and Olivet in MIAA Duals at Trine, 10 a.m.

Women, Albion at Trine, noon

