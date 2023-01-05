COLLEGE MEN’S HOCKEY
ACHA D2, Trine vs. Lindenwood (Mo.) at Lindenwood Showcase, 2 p.m.
Trine at Finlandia (Mich.), 4 p.m.
PREP GIRLS WRESTLING
IHSGW Regional at Jay County, 5 p.m.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
East Noble at Huntington North, 6 p.m.
New Haven at DeKalb, 6 p.m.
Central Noble at Garrett, 6 p.m.
Fairfield at Eastside, 6 p.m.
Fremont at Churubusco, 6 p.m.
Lakeland at West Noble, 6 p.m.
Prairie Heights at Angola, 6 p.m.
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Huntington North at East Noble, 6 p.m.
Smith Academy at Lakewood Park, 6 p.m.
LaVille at Westview, 6 p.m.
Prairie Heights at Angola, 7:45 p.m.
Central Noble at Garrett, 7:45 p.m.
Fairfield at Eastside, 7:45 p.m.
Fremont at Churubusco, 7:45 p.m.
Lakeland at West Noble, 7:45 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.