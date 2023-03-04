As I’ve written before, one of my favorite places to visit is northern Michigan, specifically the areas around Mackinaw City and Sault Ste. Marie.
Over the years, my beautiful wife and I have ventured to other nearby locations and have discovered places we like to call our own.
We’ve often wondered what life is like when the weather turns colder, the snow flies and the water freezes. We’ve never ventured that way in the fall but we can only imagine the beauty.
While some businesses are open throughout the year, many of the “tourist trap” type businesses close shortly after Labor Day. Unlike Indiana, Michigan schools begin after Labor Day, which also signals the beginning of the end of tourist season.
It’s not often you encounter a railroad crossing at a two-lane divided highway, but you do if you take U.S. 127 north past Lansing. Just beyond the community of St. Johns, the Great Lakes Central Railroad tracks cross U.S. 127.
This unique junction is governed not only by traditional railroad signals, but also a conventional traffic signal that turns yellow and then red in conjunction with the crossing signals.
Passing Lansing, traffic signs begin appearing that indicate how many miles to the Mackinac Bridge and Sault Ste. Marie. At Gaylord, another sign reads: “45th Parallel, Halfway Between Equator-North Pole.”
Straits of Mackinac
The Straits of Mackinac connect Lake Michigan and Lake Huron.
Once an important Native American and fur trade route, the Straits include a reconstructed French fort, Fort Michilimackinac and the Old Mackinaw Point Light, a deactivated lighthouse.
Michigan’s Upper and Lower Peninsulas are connected by the 3-1/2 mile long Mackinac Bridge at the communities of Mackinaw City to the south and St. Ignace to the north.
Nearby, Mackinac Island, attracts thousands of visitors each year. No vehicles are allowed on the island. Instead, visitors walk, ride bicycles or use horse-drawn carriages to visit various locations.
The island features the former trading post, Fort Mackinac, built by the British on the island during the American Revolutionary War. The Grand Hotel, featured in the movie, “Somewhere in Time,” is another popular attraction.
Near some of the many shops in Mackinaw City, you may pass a copper statue of a man on a bike with a dog sitting next to him. All of a sudden, this statue comes to life as the man — wearing copper clothing and makeup — makes a move, causing an unknowing visitor to gasp or exclaim in surprise. Remaining still for hours, the man will occasionally wink at you.
The Soo Locks
The Soo Locks at Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan enable freighters to pass from Lake Superior, which sits 21 feet higher than Lake Huron.
Each year, the last Friday in June is Engineers Day at the Soo Locks. On that day, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers allows the public to walk across the lock gates — nearly close enough to shake hands with crew members on passing freighters.
The Soo Locks closed for annual maintenance Jan. 15. The Poe Lock — the only lock currently capable of handling the largest freighters to pass — will reopen to shipping traffic at 12:01 a.m. March 25. The adjacent MacArthur Lock is slated to open April 24.
Followers of online shipping traffic sites such as boatnerd.com or marinetraffic.com track freighters. Avid fans follow vessel traffic to determine which freighter will be the first and last to traverse the Locks each shipping season.
While there is currently only one Lock capable of handling the larger freighters, two existing Locks — the Davis and the Sabin — are closed due to their age and condition. In their place will be one new Lock that will allow vessels up to 110 feet wide and 1,200 feet in length to pass through.
While anticipated for years, completion of the new Lock could be realized by 2030.
You can tour the museum ship Valley Camp or hop aboard one of the tour boats and pass through the Soo Locks.
Other attractions
In recent years, my wife and I have had the pleasure of taking a boat cruise along the Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore at Munising in the Upper Peninsula and relaxed in a cabin as freighters sailed past at DeTour Village.
Not far from Mackinaw City is the Tunnel of Trees, a 27-mile stretch along the Lake Michigan shoreline in Emmet County. Here, trees provide a beautiful canopy over narrow, winding road that ends near Harbor Springs.
