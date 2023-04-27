PREP BOYS GOLF

Fairfield at Churubusco, 4:45 p.m.

PREP GIRLS TENNIS

Lakeland at Angola, 4:30 p.m.

Central Noble at Fremont, 5 p.m.

Westview at Goshen, 5 p.m.

PREP TRACK & FIELD

Garrett at New Haven Relays, 4:45 p.m.

Central Noble girls and Angola, DeKalb, Eastside and Lakeland at East Noble’s John Reed Relays, 5 p.m.

Boys, Churubusco, Prairie Heights, West Noble and Westview at Central Noble Invitational, 5:30 p.m.

Fremont at South Adams Invitational, 5:30 p.m.

Lakewood Park and Columbia City at Wabash’s Apache Relays, 5:30 p.m.

PREP BASEBALL

Bethany Christian at Hamilton, 5:30 p.m.

Jimtown at West Noble, 5:30 p.m.

Northeast Corner Conference Tournament

Semifinal, Fairfield at Westview, 5:30 p.m.

Semifinal, Eastside at Lakeland, 5:30 p.m.

PREP SOFTBALL

Northeast Corner Conference Tournament

Championship, Eastside at Fairfield, 5:30 p.m.

COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD

Trine at Grace Lancer Invitational, 12:30 p.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Trine at Albion, 4 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S LACROSSE

Albion at Trine, 7 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.