PREP BOYS GOLF
Fairfield at Churubusco, 4:45 p.m.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
Lakeland at Angola, 4:30 p.m.
Central Noble at Fremont, 5 p.m.
Westview at Goshen, 5 p.m.
PREP TRACK & FIELD
Garrett at New Haven Relays, 4:45 p.m.
Central Noble girls and Angola, DeKalb, Eastside and Lakeland at East Noble’s John Reed Relays, 5 p.m.
Boys, Churubusco, Prairie Heights, West Noble and Westview at Central Noble Invitational, 5:30 p.m.
Fremont at South Adams Invitational, 5:30 p.m.
Lakewood Park and Columbia City at Wabash’s Apache Relays, 5:30 p.m.
PREP BASEBALL
Bethany Christian at Hamilton, 5:30 p.m.
Jimtown at West Noble, 5:30 p.m.
Northeast Corner Conference Tournament
Semifinal, Fairfield at Westview, 5:30 p.m.
Semifinal, Eastside at Lakeland, 5:30 p.m.
PREP SOFTBALL
Northeast Corner Conference Tournament
Championship, Eastside at Fairfield, 5:30 p.m.
COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD
Trine at Grace Lancer Invitational, 12:30 p.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Trine at Albion, 4 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Albion at Trine, 7 p.m.
