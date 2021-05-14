Strand Theatre, Kendallville

The Paper Tigers (PG-13) — Today: 7 p.m., Saturday: 2, 7 p.m., Sunday: 2 p.m., Monday-Thursday: Closed

Wrath of Man (R) — Today: 7 p.m., Saturday: 2, 7 p.m., Sunday: 2 p.m., Monday-Thursday: Closed

Auburn/Garrett Drive-In, Garrett

Chaos Walking (PG-13) — Today, weekend: 9:05 p.m.

Spiral (R) — Today, weekend: 11 p.m.

The Brokaw, Angola

Those Who Wish Me Dead (R) — Today: 7 p.m., Saturday: 4, 7 p.m., Sunday: 4 p.m.

Four Good Days (R) — Today: 7 p.m., Saturday: 4, 7 p.m., Sunday: 4 p.m.

NCG Cinema, Auburn

Wrath of Man (R) — 1, 3:50, 6:40, 9:30 p.m.

Mortal Kombat (R) — 1, 6:30, 9:15 p.m.

Godzilla vs. Kong (PG-13) — 1:35, 4:15, 6:55, 9:35 p.m.

Profile (R) — 1:05, 3:55, 6:50, 9:40 p.m.

Raya and the Last Dragon (PG) — 1:15, 3:35 p.m.

Those Who Wish Me Dead (R) — 2:05, 4:35, 6:15, 7:05, 9:35 p.m.

Spiral From the Book of Saw (R) — 2:40, 5:05, 7:30, 8:50, 9:50 p.m.

Abominable (PG) — 4 p.m.

Finding You (PG) — 1:20, 4:10, 7, 9:50 p.m.

