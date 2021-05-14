Strand Theatre, Kendallville
The Paper Tigers (PG-13) — Today: 7 p.m., Saturday: 2, 7 p.m., Sunday: 2 p.m., Monday-Thursday: Closed
Wrath of Man (R) — Today: 7 p.m., Saturday: 2, 7 p.m., Sunday: 2 p.m., Monday-Thursday: Closed
Auburn/Garrett Drive-In, Garrett
Chaos Walking (PG-13) — Today, weekend: 9:05 p.m.
Spiral (R) — Today, weekend: 11 p.m.
The Brokaw, Angola
Those Who Wish Me Dead (R) — Today: 7 p.m., Saturday: 4, 7 p.m., Sunday: 4 p.m.
Four Good Days (R) — Today: 7 p.m., Saturday: 4, 7 p.m., Sunday: 4 p.m.
NCG Cinema, Auburn
Wrath of Man (R) — 1, 3:50, 6:40, 9:30 p.m.
Mortal Kombat (R) — 1, 6:30, 9:15 p.m.
Godzilla vs. Kong (PG-13) — 1:35, 4:15, 6:55, 9:35 p.m.
Profile (R) — 1:05, 3:55, 6:50, 9:40 p.m.
Raya and the Last Dragon (PG) — 1:15, 3:35 p.m.
Those Who Wish Me Dead (R) — 2:05, 4:35, 6:15, 7:05, 9:35 p.m.
Spiral From the Book of Saw (R) — 2:40, 5:05, 7:30, 8:50, 9:50 p.m.
Abominable (PG) — 4 p.m.
Finding You (PG) — 1:20, 4:10, 7, 9:50 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.