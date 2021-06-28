AUBURN — With the road construction season in full swing, Ben Parker, DeKalb County highway superintendent, came to the DeKalb County Commissioners Monday to ask for their blessing on a change of projects for 2021.
Parker said the issue came to light late last week, when his office was informed that the county’s low bidder for gravel wasn’t going to honor its bid. When bids were taken for the 2021 season the low bid of $18 a ton for gravel to be used for chip and seal work was approved.
Last week a representative from the company informed Parker that they weren’t going to be able to honor that bid, before calling late Thursday afternoon to inform him that the price was still good.
Parker said he was looking at ordering between 6,000 and 8,000 tons of gravel this year for chip and seal projects within the county.
“We are behind the eight ball currently, I don’t have enough time and manpower,” he said.
With that he asked for the commissioners’ blessing to put off the majority of the chip and seal work until 2022 to concentrate on other issues this summer.
He said he also took into consideration the time it would take to get the gravel and oil needed to do the chip and seal work as supplies are dealing with a shortage of truck drivers.
Instead of the chip and seal work Parker said his crews were going to focus on berm work, leveling and patching area roads.
“I would really like to get a lot of the roads leveled and in good condition,” he said. “Berming and leveling roads is our priority right now.”
Bill Hartman, president of the commissioners said the continuing efforts to complete berm work is a good thing to protect the roads.
“I like your plan,” said Todd Sanderson, commissioner.
Despite the change in plans Parker said there is still a lot of work that will be completed in the county. Doubling up on chip and seal work for 2022 will also be a positive for the county.
He said his crews take a lot of pride in the roads they work on.
To close out the morning session of Monday’s meeting the board extended the county’s 60 day moratorium on solar farms as it works to draw up a set of rules and regulations. The current moratorium was set to expire July 15. The extension will last until Sept. 13.
