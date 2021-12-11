Stoy wins Steuben Lilly scholarship
ANGOLA — Olivia Stoy has been chosen as the 2022 Steuben County Lilly Scholar recipient.
Community Foundation President and CEO Jennifer Danic and Program Officer Jacqui Gentile along with various members of Olivia’s family and friends gathered at Five Lakes Coffee Wednesday afternoon to surprise her with the news.
Stoy, believing she was meeting a friend after school for coffee, teared up when she realized what was happening.
“I’m just so excited, and I feel like I’m still in shock. I was not expecting this,” she said. “I walked in here, and I was just shocked.”
The Lilly Scholarship, which provides full tuition scholarship and a $900 annual supply stipend to attend an Indiana College, will support Olivia’s goal of attending college to study psychology. Her current top choices include Butler University and Purdue University.
While Stoy will soon be off on a new journey next year, she will continue to contribute to her home community through Liv It Up, an annual block party that raises money to help families with children dealing with cancer and other life-threatening illnesses.
Fremont teen charged in August shooting
ANGOLA — Steuben County Prosecutor Jeremy Musser has filed Level 5 felony reckless homicide charges against a Fremont teen revolving around an Aug. 31 incident in which Caiden Hulliberger, 18, Angola, was killed.
Octavian A. Lensky, 18, shot and killed Hulliberger with a 12-gauge shotgun, according to documents filed in Steuben Superior Court.
The gun used in the incident had been purchased about a week prior at a farm supply store in Angola. Indiana State Police investigator David Poe said the gun had been legally purchased.
The arrest comes after a 3-month investigation by the Indiana State Police along with the assistance of the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office into the shooting.
In interviews with police, Lensky said the shooting was an accident, that the gun fell out of his hands and discharged, court records say. He would later go on to tell investigators that he was messing with Hulliberger by pointing the gun at him, knowing that there was a live round in the chamber.
Lensky has a pretrial conference scheduled for Feb. 28 and a tentative jury trial has been scheduled for July 28.
New business specializes in vegan selections
ANGOLA — Craig and Kristi Collins announced the opening of The Rooted Vegan in Angola, to cater to people seeking .
“We started it because of the lack of vegan options in town. We’re vegan ourselves and thought there’s got to be other people who are as well and have the same struggles, but it turned into so much more than that,” Kristi said. “There are so many people that have allergies or illnesses or whatever it may be that limits their diets in so many different ways, and we can accommodate that even.
The market helped establish an initial clientele with both locals and tourists who only stayed during the summer months and were looking for more diverse food options in the area.
Kendallville creates historic preservation commission
KENDALLVILLE — The Kendallville City Council voted Tuesday to create a five-member board that will be in charge in stewarding the downtown aesthetic.
That won’t happen for a few months at the earliest, however, as the new board will need to meet, determine boundaries for its first historic district — all but certain to be set up around the downtown — and then have that district approved by the city council before commissioners will have any authority to create and manage design guidelines.
Once it’s fully up and running sometime in the future, the board will have a word in any new construction, exterior renovations or other building changes and will provide input on best practices to keep historic charm on Main Street and the surrounding areas.
Having a commission in place is a requirement of the PreservINg Main Street grant, a $2 million pilot program for which Kendallville is one of two communities selected to receive that large grant.
City officials had been moving in that direction anyway, hoping to get a board established to help regulate and maintain the historic character of the Main Street corridor.
Kendallville has poured a lot of money into in recent years with both large projects like the streetscape and smaller ones too like the many 50/50 matching facade grants given to building owners to help them make renovations and updates to their buildings.
The five members include construction contractor, downtown building owner and former redevelopment commission member Keith Ballard; downtown building owner and Kendallville Car Show organizer Stephane Langelier; Kendallville historian and retired KPC Media Group publisher and president Terry Housholder; Kendallville Restorations Inc. member and neighborhood revitalization enthusiast Jerry Spaw; and former redevelopment commission member, former banker and current executive director of the Community Foundation of Noble County Brad Graden.
Fire protection issue resolved
ANGOLA — The City of Angola has accepted a $70,000 contract with the Fremont Fire Department for the 2022 fire protection agreement for Jamestown Township.
The decision comes after Fremont’s initial offer of $60,000 at the beginning of November sparked budget concerns since Angola had already projected $86,000 based on last year’s contract.
“I’d like to thank Fremont for realizing the position they put us in. They took the additional $10,000 from their budget. It did not come out of Jamestown Township,” said Angola Common Councilman Dave Martin. “We thank them for doing that and realizing the issue that it’s caused.”
Fremont contracts with Jamestown Township for fire protection, but because the area is large and can be tricky to navigate due to the lakes, Fremont subcontracts with the Angola and Orland fire departments to help cover it.
The Fremont fire department came up with its initial $60,000 figure based on the number of runs it experienced last year. After receiving the figure, Martin and Mayor Richard Hickman met with the town of Fremont and the Fremont Fire Department to discuss the $26,000 cut and the root problems caused by Jamestown’s pay rate calculations.
Angola received the new offer for a $70,000 contract last week, and the Angola Common Council voted to accept it at Monday night’s meeting.
Clouse sworn in as Superior Court I Judge
ALBION — Steve Clouse was sworn in Thursday at the new Noble County Superior Court I judge by his predecessor, Robert Kirsch.
Kirsch announced his retirement earlier this year. Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb selected Clouse to fill the remaining three years of Kirsch’s six-year term.
Clouse, 52, served as Noble County Prosecutor for 16 years from 1999 through 2014. Since leaving office, he has represented multiple local municipalities as town attorney as well as continuing a private practice located in Albion.
Clouse is also a former Kendallville City Council representative, where he served until resigning in February in order to focus more on his law practice.
“This is a big job,” Clouse said. “It was a big job long before I got here. It will be a challenge.”
For the first time in 27 years as an attorney, Clouse won’t be advocating for one side vs. another, he will be neutral.
Former Auburn woman’s devotions featured in two books
AUBURN — Two books authored by a former Auburn woman containing intercessions and daily devotions have been self-published by her husband.
Rita LePage was born Rita Marie Souder in a farmhouse outside of Auburn. She passed away on Nov. 23, 2020 at the age of 81.
Her husband, Al LePage, of Plymouth, Michigan, self-published her first book, “Claiming God’s Promises through Intercession,” a few months ago in both print and eBook formats. Her latest book, “My Father Hears Me,” was published in November in print form.
“Rita actually wrote her first book, ‘Claiming God’s Promises through Intercession’ in 1985,” LePage said.
“Back then, I asked Rita if she wanted to publish it — self-publishing of course did not exist them. She didn’t know. She just believed she was led of the Lord to write it to help her and her family develop a robust and effective prayer life,” he said.
Each of the 34 areas of intercession in the book include numerous prayers, scripture references and Bible verses.
LePage’s second book, “My Father Hears Me,” is a 366 daily devotional and is compiled from notes and writings made by LePage in notebooks from 2016 onward.
Both books are available in print form through Amazon Kindle and as eBooks through Kidle, Apple Books, Barnes & Noble, Baker & Taylor, Scribd and other eBook outlets. LePage said proceeds from book sales will go to Miracle of Life Ministries.
