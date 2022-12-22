Prep Girls Basketball Cougars roll to 14-0
ALBION — Central Noble jumped out to a 21-5 lead after one quarter and led 31-12 at halftime Wednesday evening and cruised to a 52-27 victory over Wawasee.
Meghan Kiebel had 20 points, three assists and a blocked shot to lead the Cougars (14-0). Madison Vice had 17 points, nine rebounds, seven steals and six assists. The Warriors are 7-7.
Westview falls to Cavemen
EMMA — Westview lost to a solid Mishawaka team 54-26 Wednesday night.
The Cavemen (9-4) took control in the first half and led 31-9 at the half. Jadyn Handley had 18 points to lead Mishawaka and Kasha Davidovic scored 15.
Mykayla Mast had eight points and Kamryn Miller scored seven for the Warriors (6-9).
Westview won the junior varsity contest 41-25. Karis Weinberg paced the Warriors with 16 points, JJ Whetstone scored eight and Bre Cory added seven points.
Angola beat by Homestead
FORT WAYNE — Angola lost to Homestead 55-33 Wednesday night at Spartan Arena.
The Hornets (5-9) turned the ball over 17 times in the first half in falling behind 24-11 at the half.
Molly Stock and Ali Stephens both scored in double figures to lead the Spartans (11-2).
Prep Boys Basketball Cougars fall to Wawasee
ALBION — Central Noble lost to Wawasee 55-47 on Wednesday night.
The Warriors outscored the Cougars 25-14 in the fourth quarter to take the road win.
Collin Ziebarth had 16 points to lead Wawasee (3-5). Twin brothers Maddux and Myles Everingham each had 12 points.
Drew Pliett and Sam Essegian each had 12 points for CN (3-3). Spencer Adams had nine points and Conner Lemmon scored eight.
Prep Wrestling Knights, Eagles, Cougars earn victories.
KENDALLVILLE — East Noble defeated Prairie Heights 52-22 Wednesday.
In other area action Wednesday, Fremont won over visiting Eastside 43-19 and Central Noble defeated Fort Wayne South Side 65-18 at Central Noble Elementary School.
Snider Super Duals rescheduled
FORT WAYNE — Snider’s Take Down the Stigma Super Duals featuring Angola was postponed on Friday due to the anticipated snowstorm to hit the area and was rescheduled for Tuesday, starting at 9 a.m.
