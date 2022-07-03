Scoop-Off event raises over $6,000 for Riley Hospital
ANGOLA — The Scoop-Off presented by Scoops Ice Cream Shop raised more than $6,000 on Tuesday for Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis.
The top celebrity scoopers were the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department, raising over $1,000 in their hour of scooping.
Tony Isa, owner of Scoops Ice Cream Shop, is donating his mobile ice cream parlor, Scoops To-Go, to the sheriff’s department as their prize for raising the most money.
Nine different local celebrity teams scooped every hour to raise money for Riley’s Hospital for Children in Indianapolis. The teams scooped from noon until 9 p.m.
Teams from the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County, Steuben County United Way, Steuben County Sheriff’s Department, Angola City Hall, Hallmark Mortgage, Trine University, Cameron Memorial Hospital, Fort Wayne Ice House and Cardinal IG participated.
Genealogy center marks 20 years
AUBURN — The William H. Willennar Genealogy Center in Auburn celebrated its 20th anniversary Friday.
Plans to build a new genealogy center at the South Jackson Street property were made in 2001, when the library’s Indiana Room had outgrown its space.
The construction project was funded courtesy of the Willennar Foundation of Auburn. The foundation was named after William H. Willennar, a prominent figure from Auburn’s history.
During his lifetime, Willennar took an active interest in local civic and charitable organizations. He served in the board of directors of the Souder Hospital and later was a key supporter of efforts to build DeKalb Memorial Hospital, He also served as county chairman of the Republican party and ran as a GOP candidate for state representative. In 1964, a foundation bearing his name was established, as provided in his will.
Over the years, the Willennar Foundation has contributed over $7 million to organizations such as DeKalb Central schools, the Heimach Center, the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, the Children First Center and the Auburn Community Band.
The genealogy center was dedicated on June 22, 2002, with renowned children’s author Patricia Polacco serving as the keynote speaker. The center opened to the public on Sept. 3, 2002.
Couple renews vows on 70th anniversary
ANGOLA — One thing Woody Kreuzinger never will forget is the love he has for his wife.
Woody and Connie Kreuzinger celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary by renewing their vows Tuesday.
Norwood (Woody) A. Kreuzinger and Constance (Connie) Mae Conger were married on June 28, 1952.
They met in New Jersey and have been together for more than 70 years. The two celebrated their vow renewal at the Lakeland Rehab and Healthcare Center in Angola.
Connie is a resident at Lakeland and Woody is there currently for hip surgery rehabilitation.
The center helped decorate and set up a small ceremony and reception for the couple and the guests.
There wasn’t a dry eye in the house as the two said “I do” and Woody kissed his bride. Woody then began to tell the story of their wedding.
“The pastor said, ‘You may now kiss the bride’ and I guess I was kissing her for too long. The pastor leaned into my ear and said, ‘That’s enough now.’ It has been a wonderful journey and God is so good. I loved her the first day that I saw her,” Woody said.
The love was felt by everyone in the room as Woody spoke about Connie. Even with her dementia, Connie still held Woody’s hand, said “I do” and they fed each other cake.
RV industry continues to set records
ELKHART — Despite record-high gas and diesel prices, the RV Industry Association reports that May was another record month for RV manufacturers.
According to an RVIA survey of manufacturers ending in May, total RV shipments ended the month at 50,529 new units, the best May on record and an increase of 2.6% compared to the 49,241 units shipped during May 2021.
Through May, RV shipments are up 11.8%, compared to the same point last year with 279,038 wholesale shipments.
Towable RVs, led by conventional travel trailers, ended the month up 2.6% against last May with 45,608 shipments. Motorhomes finished the month up 3.2% compared to the same month last year with 4,921 units.
While early 2022 shipment results have been strong, the RVIA said it does see signs of the market leveling off against 2021’s record numbers. The latest 2022 RV Roadsigns forecast projects RV shipments for 2022 to range between 537,800 and 561,900 units with a most likely year-end total of 549,900 units, an 8.4% decline when compared with the 600,240 units shipped in 2021.
Auburn man gets 90-year sentence on molesting charges
AUBURN — An Auburn man was sentenced to 90 years behind bars Tuesday for molesting two children in acts that were committed as far back as 22 years ago.
Jacob Barnhart, 51, of the 500 block of North Cedar Street, was found guilty of the two Class A felonies May 19 after a two-day trial in DeKalb Superior Court I. Barnhart was accused of molesting a child between Jan. 1, 2000, and Dec. 31, 2002, when the child was age 5-7.
He also was accused of molesting a child between Jan. 1, 2004 and Sept. 20, 2005, when the child was age 4-5.
The charges were filed in May 2021.
Judge Adam Squiller imposed a 45-year sentence on each of the charges and ordered that they be served consecutively, for a total of 90 years.
DeKalb County Prosecutor ClaraMary Winebrenner argued Barnhart’s case rose to the level of receiving the maximum 100-year sentence, with 50 years on each count.
She said Barnhart has a history of criminal behavior and there are two victims in this case.
Winebrenner argued that there is no reason to believe Barnhart is going to be anything but a threat to the public.
“I’m going to maintain my innocence. We did not get the whole story told,” Barnhart told the court.
