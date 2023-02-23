ANGOLA — The Angola Area Chamber of Commerce donated $2,000 to the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County at Tuesday’s school board meeting.
The Board also agreed to give up the rights of ownership of the beach at Pleasant Lake and discussed summer school funding.
“Thank you for letting us have this moment with you guys,” said Chamber Executive Director Julia Hewitt. “We just wanted to donate a check for $2,000.”
She said that in today’s world the sum was just a small chunk, but the chamber was hoping that it will go some way toward helping with local kids in need. MSD Superintendent Matt Widenhoefer thanked the chamber for their donation.
“Thank you very much for your partnership with our schools and the things that you do for our community,” he said. “We are blessed to be working with you, and we appreciate everything that you are doing.”
Widenhoefer further stressed that the district had a great partnership that with the chamber that was doing a lot for the community. He further mentioned the Winter Wonderland activity that the chamber had during the Christmas season and used MSD premises for that.
“They had tons of folks who came over and participated, kids and parents alike,” said Widenhoefer. “It was a very well attended event.”
The meeting also voted on the resolution agreement, which is as the Superintendent put it, is the legal part of the transfer of the Pleasant Lake Beach to the Pleasant Lake Lions Club. A similar procedure is set up to happen in the Lions Club meeting on Feb. 28.
At the same meeting Assistant Superintendent Schauna Relue requested the school board’s permission to apply for the state summer school program funding and for the approval of the summer school duties and location.
“While state funding is supposed to cover 105% of the teacher cost, we have been receiving 50% reimbursement,” said Relue. “The Education Fund covers the shortfall.”
The proposed summer school fates and times are Jun. 5 through Jun. 16 from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Ryan Park for the elementary students. The same dates and time in Angola Middle School for the middle schoolers, and Jun. 5 through Jun. 29 at the same time at Angola High School for the high school students.
Relue also reminded the meeting that the Career Fair will be held in Angola High School again this year on Mar. 9 after the district first held it last year and received great response to that.
“We’re implementing that same kind of model and structure,” said Relue.
Relue explained that high school students will participate in the fair from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., and sophomore, junior, and senior students will come down at different times per class. The teachers will work with their students in advance of the event to make sure they have prepared their resumes and know how present themselves to the employers.
Relue said that the fair will be both an opportunity to connect with the hiring employers and an opportunity to network with the local businesses that are not hiring at the moment. She added that about 33 businesses signed up for the fair so far, and following the job fair the students would be able to participate in job shadowing opportunities.
Starting from 3:30 p.m. the fair will be open to the community.
“We’ve had about 40 community members come last year, and they said that’s the largest turnout they’d had at any event since COVID,” said Relue.
