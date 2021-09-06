PREP GIRLS GOLF
Garrett at Adams Central with Woodlan, 4:30 p.m.
Homestead at DeKalb, 4:30 p.m.
Westview at Prairie Heights, 4:30 p.m.
Central Noble, Goshen at West Noble, 5 p.m.
East Noble at Columbia City, 5 p.m.
PREP BOYS TENNIS
Westview at Bethany Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Fairfield at Central Noble, 4:30 a.m.
Churubusco at West Noble, 4:30 p.m.
Angola at Prairie Heights, 4:30 p.m.
Blackhawk Christian at Fremont, 4:45 p.m.
Huntington North at East Noble, 5 p.m.
Norwell at DeKalb, 5 p.m.
PREP BOYS SOCCER
Central Noble at West Noble, 5 p.m.
Columbia City at DeKalb, 5 p.m.
Angola at Garrett, 5:30 p.m.
Woodlan at Prairie Heights, 5:30 p.m.
Heritage at Lakewood Park, 5:30 p.m.
Leo at East Noble, 7:30 p.m.
PREP GIRLS SOCCER
Lakewood Park at Angola, 5 p.m.
DeKalb at Columbia City, 5 p.m.
Westview at Central Noble, 5:30 p.m.
Leo at East Noble, 5:30 p.m.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Fremont at North Central (Ohio), 5:30 p.m.
Churubusco at Central Noble, 6 p.m.
Fairfield at Garrett, 6 p.m.
Angola at Westview, 6 p.m.
Lakewood Park at F.W. South Side, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE GOLF
Trine men at Albion’s MIAA Jamboree (Duck Lake), 1 p.m.
COLLEGE TENNIS
Trine men at Manchester, 4 p.m.
