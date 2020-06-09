WASHINGTON — Rep. Jim Banks, R-3rd, a member of the House Armed Services Committee, departed June 8 for a four-day survey of the Arizona southern border. The tour is being led by Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., with four other members attending.
The purpose of the tour is to inspect the newly constructed border wall and learn how President Donald Trump’s policies have decreased the number of illegal crossings, according to a news release from Banks’ office.
During the congressman’s visit, the 200th mile of border wall is expected to be installed.
“Restoring law and order to our southern border will be remembered as one of President Trump’s biggest accomplishments. I am looking forward to seeing the progress that’s been made on the border wall and learning how Congress can help the president continue securing our border,” Banks said in the news release.
