Boys Basketball
Eagles earn comeback win over Wayne
FORT WAYNE — Churubusco (12-3) traveled to Wayne High School (5-13) Wednesday night and came away with a 67-64 win.
The Eagles came back from a 32-21 halftime deficit in the win.
The Eagles will play a varsity only game Friday at home against Hamilton at 6 p.m.
Marines win first game
HAMILTON — Hamilton won its first game of the season Tuesday, defeating Smith Academy 39-34.
Lakers down RedHawks
LAGRANGE — Lakeland defeated Goshen 62-57 on Tuesday night.
Mason Douglas led the Lakers (8-7) with 29 points and three rebounds. Brayden Bontrager had 17 points and eight rebounds.
Ben Keil added seven points, four rebounds, four assists, two steals and a blocked shot for Lakeland. Bracey Shepherd dished off seven assists. The RedHawks are 6-12.
The Lakers won the junior varsity contest 51-41. Deion Marshall had 23 points for Lakeland. Tommy Curtis had nine points, five rebounds, five assists and two steals.
The Lakers’ next games are at home against Churubusco on Monday. Lakeland’s games at Central Noble scheduled for Friday were postponed and rescheduled for Feb. 20.
The CN contests at Prairie Heights will be rescheduled for a second time. They were initially scheduled for last Thursday, but they were postponed due to inclement weather and moved to Feb. 20.
Warriors fall to RedHawks
MISHAWAKA — Westview lost to Mishawaka 52-41 on Tuesday night.
The Warriors played without their leading scorer Mason Yoder, but hung with the Cavemen for most of the game. Westview led 38-34 after three quarters, but Mishawaka took control in the final stanza, outscoring the Warriors 18-3.
Trenton Johnson and Maddux Yohe each had 11 points to lead a balanced attack for the Cavemen (12-2). Brendan Williams had 10 points and four rebounds.
Luke Miller and Lyndon Miller each had 12 points for Westview (13-4). Lyndon Miller also had 10 rebounds and five assists while Luke Miller also grabbed seven rebounds. Brady Yoder added 10 points.
Prep Gymnastics Short-handed Hornets get by Elkhart
ANGOLA — Angola has been hit by the injury bug, but still had enough to get past Elkhart Tuesday 99.05-98.55 at Central Gym.
Hornet senior Emma Schoenherr was the all-around medalist. She also placed first on the uneven bars, balance beam and floor exercise.
Middle School Wrestling Yellow Jackets win
BENTON — Angola defeated Fairfield 49-40 on Tuesday.
Dallas Davidson pinned his Falcon opponent for the Yellow Jackets at 117 pounds. Brayden Hardley (125) and Blake Denman (132) had technical fall victories. Angola’s Ty Maggart won a 6-2 decision at 102.
Angola won five matches by forfeit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.