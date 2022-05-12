KENDALLVILLE — Plenty of seniors and a few other pitched in for East Noble in its 11-3 baseball victory over New Haven on Thursday.
Three seniors pitched for the Knights. Noah Perkins started and struck out nine over five innings. Charles Gabet pitched a scoreless sixth inning, then Ethan Pfeiffer pitched a scoreless seventh to end the game.
Perkins and Brayden Risedorph each hit two-run home runs. Perkins’ round tripper came in a five-run sixth inning that put the game out of reach.
East Noble 9,
Columbia City 2
In Columbia City Tuesday, all of the Knight runs came in the final four innings, including three-run frames in the fourth and sixth.
Trace Holliday had two hits and three runs batted in for East Noble. Evan Eggering drove in two runs and Trevor Marcellus also had two hits.
Risedorph allowed a run over six innings and struck out 14 to get the win on the mound for the Knights.
East Noble will host Lakeland for a doubleheader Saturday, starting at 10 a.m.
