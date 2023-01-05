KENDALLVILLE — In the first meeting of 2023, Mayor Suzanne Handshoe and the Kendalllville City Council made various appointments to city boards and committees.

The mayor's appointments included:

Historic Preservation Commission: Terry Housholder, Stephane Langelier, Jerry Spaw, Jacob Ihrie and Keith Ballard

Kendallville Redevelopment Commission: Joe Sells, Carla Lowe, Jim Jarrett

Kendallville Board of Aviation Commissioners: Ken Mars

Economic Development Advisory Committee: Jeff Platt

Noble County Convention Visitors Bureau: Kristen Johnson

Park Board: Retain Dave Button

The Kendallville City Council made the following appointments:

Finance committee: Amy Ballard and Jim Dazey, chair

Board of Works: Jim Dazey, chair, and Don Gura

City Building committee: Regan Ford, chair and Corey Boese

Law and Ordinance Committee: Jim Dazey, chair, and Regan Ford

Streets and alleys: Regan Ford, chair, and Shari Targgart

