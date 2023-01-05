KENDALLVILLE — In the first meeting of 2023, Mayor Suzanne Handshoe and the Kendalllville City Council made various appointments to city boards and committees.
The mayor's appointments included:
Historic Preservation Commission: Terry Housholder, Stephane Langelier, Jerry Spaw, Jacob Ihrie and Keith Ballard
Kendallville Redevelopment Commission: Joe Sells, Carla Lowe, Jim Jarrett
Kendallville Board of Aviation Commissioners: Ken Mars
Economic Development Advisory Committee: Jeff Platt
Noble County Convention Visitors Bureau: Kristen Johnson
Park Board: Retain Dave Button
The Kendallville City Council made the following appointments:
Finance committee: Amy Ballard and Jim Dazey, chair
Board of Works: Jim Dazey, chair, and Don Gura
City Building committee: Regan Ford, chair and Corey Boese
Law and Ordinance Committee: Jim Dazey, chair, and Regan Ford
Streets and alleys: Regan Ford, chair, and Shari Targgart
