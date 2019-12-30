HUNTINGTON — New Haven’s boys basketball team won the last game of the Huntington North holiday tournament on Saturday, 51-38.
The Bulldogs led 16-11 in the first quarter and played an even game with the Vikings in the second quarter, with both teams scoring 12 points. At halftime, New Haven led 28-23.
The Bulldogs outscored Huntington North 17-4 in the third quarter, paving the way to the win and ending the Bulldogs record at 2-1 in the tournament.
Thomas Latham led the Bulldogs with 17 points and five rebounds. JaKar Williams added 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Williams scored 31 points in New Haven’s 85-80 victory over Merrillville.
