Many home upgrades can be completed on your own. When the improvements seem too difficult for your level of experience, however, don’t hesitate to hire a local expert.
Attempting a repair with which you are unfamiliar can lead to more severe damage and the resolution can be costly.
Before tackling a project, do your research to discover if it’s something you can complete yourself. A few ideas include watching DIY videos of others doing the same repair or reading home improvement books focusing on the renovation.
There is no shame in hiring a professional when you want the job done right the first time. Consider calling an expert before attempting these difficult home repairs if you lack the experience.
Window installation
Installing new windows is not a task for every DIY homeowner. A faulty job can lead to leaks, energy inefficiency or lackluster results. When looking for an expert to complete the project, Consumer Reports recommends looking for the following specific traits.
• Speak with several contractors for the best price and their experience in construction.
• Determine how long the project will take during the quote process.
• Research the construction company via online reviews and word-of-mouth referrals.
• Make sure the install is properly insured and licensed in your state.
When choosing windows, consider pricing glass that is ENERGY STAR certified as they are efficient in keeping the outside air from leaking in.
Plumbing changes
While most homeowners can handle the repairs of simple leaky faucets and pipes under the sink, a major renovation should be accomplished by an expert. Especially if you are performing projects like moving the washing machine or hot water heater, setting up an area for plumbing can be overwhelming.
A plumber can efficiently tap into the existing system and reroute pipes to ensure they are free of leaks and insulate exposed pipes. According to the Insurance Information Institute, water damage and freezing ranked fourth in claims severity between 2014 and 2018; the average claim expense was $10,849.
Electrical upgrades
Whether you’re installing new outlets throughout the home or making major electrical changes, hiring an electrician is a valuable resource. Working with a licensed professional ensures that the project is performed correctly and safely to protect your home and livelihood.
It is also possible that your homeowner’s insurance will not cover damage caused by DIY electrical repairs. Make sure to check with your provider before you consider tackling a project on your own.
