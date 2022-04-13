Homestead
Head Coach: Michael Hower (4th season at Homestead; 21st season overall)
Assistant Coach: Allie Lehmann
2021 Record: 20-2
2021 Accomplishments: Sectional, Regional and Semi-state Champions, State Finalists (Final 4)
Key returners: Senior Ellie Cook (2021 All-State honorable mention in singles), senior Anna Topmiller (2021 All-State honorable mention in doubles), senior Rhegan Zitlaw (2021 All-State honorable mention at doubles), senior Lydia Stout, sophomore Layla Kelly.
Key newcomers: Freshmen Macy Parker and Grace Hansen.
Key losses to graduation: Olivia Creech (All-State honorable mention at No. 1 singles), Jenna Lewis (All-State honorable mention at No. 2 singles), Madison Zitlaw and Morgan Render at No. 1 doubles (both All-State First Team selections. All four girls played all three years (2020 cancelled due to COVID) at the varsity level.
Coaches’ comment: “We are looking forward to building on last year’s success of playing in the State Finals,” Hower said. “We have several key players returning and some very talented young girls that will step in and play pivotal roles. As a team, if we can come together and use our experiences from last year while also embracing our new roles, we can achieve great things.”
Carroll
Coach: Kyle Stoffel
Assistant coach: Ted Hathaway
The Chargers are a work in progress so far in 2033, according to coach Kyle Stoffel. They lost a trio of all-district players to graduation in Maggie Brennan, Cecilia Martin and Emily Davis.
Victoria Skender, another all-district performer in 2021, is a key returnee. Kenna Shoup is a key newcomer, according to Stoffel.
Carroll was a sectional champion and regional finalist in 2021.
“This will truly be a rebuilding year in every sense of the word since 6 of our 7 varsity players were reserve players or in middle school last year,” Stoffel said.
Churubusco
Coach: Brandon Pollock
The Eagles plan to be more competitive this season after they lost no one to graduation last season and return everyone.
The returning letter winners are seniors Jalynn Skinner and Mallory Johnson, juniors Kaylynn Boggess, Eva Refeld, Miriam Kline and Addy Winget and sophomores Allissa Powell and Kendall Stuckey.
The newcomers are Makenzie Sklenar, Reagan Baker, Rylee Meeks, Alaina Lehman, Madison King, Amelia Refeld, Katy Dreibelbis and Ella Brisco.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.