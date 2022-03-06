Inflation, supply chain issues, the invasion of Ukraine, pesticide shortages and a whole host of other factors have farmers in northeast Indiana and across the state a little anxious heading into this year’s planting and growing season.
A recent report from Purdue University said farmer sentiment continues to fluctuate month-to-month as this month’s Purdue University/CME Group Ag Economy Barometer rose six points to a reading of 125 in February, a mirror image of January.
The Ag Economy Barometer is calculated each month from 400 U.S. agricultural producers’ responses to a telephone survey. The financial index is generated based upon producers’ responses to whether they expect their farm’s current financial performance to be better than, worse than or about the same as the previous year.
Area farmers believe if commodity prices continue their rise it will more than make up for the higher input costs because of inflation.
Kevin Stoy, of Stoy Farms, which farms a significant amount of land in Steuben, DeKalb and LaGrange counties along with land in Williams County, Ohio, said now is the time for area farmers to see gains after several years of working with a local economy that has been depressed.
“We as farmers are drawn to the what ifs, this is an optimistic time,” he said. “I hope everyone will look for the positives because they are all out there. I have never seen this in my career.”
Stoy said farmers have a chance to make a profit that hasn’t been seen for a number of years.
He said agriculture plays a role in the world’s energy issues because of the production of ethanol and biodiesel.
“We are going to get paid more for corn and soybeans because of the shortages in the world,” Stoy said.
Despite this optimistic outlook, farmers have a whole host of challenges heading into this year’s planting season.
Area farmers, the majority of which have locked in their seed purchase for the year, already have seen slightly higher prices. There has been a 400-500% increase in pesticides and fertilizer and a 600% jump in nitrogen. These increases have to be factored in on top of higher fuel costs and equipment and parts costs.
The Ag Economy Barometer report said higher input costs have consistently been the number one concern identified by farmers over the past six months. In February, 47% of those surveyed said input costs is the number one concern followed by output prices at 16%.
Area farmers agree there is always some anxiety when it comes to growing season and the endgame commodity market.
Greg Thrush, who farms land in DeKalb, Noble and Allen counties, said although he already has his seed purchased, input costs over the next couple of months may have some impact on how much of each commodity he decides to plant.
Stoy agreed, “We will wait until the planter goes to the field to make decisions.”
Farming a large amount of land on an annual basis allows Stoy to hold over product if he decides to plant one commodity over another.
Jacob Walker, who farms in northern DeKalb County said his seed shifting will probably be minor.
“Spring weather will dictate a lot of what we do no matter what is available,” Walker said.
Pesticides, herbicides and fertilizer issues
Corn and soybean producers who said they experienced difficulty procuring inputs were asked a followup question in Purdue University’s survey. Growers said herbicides are the most problematic input to source followed by fertilizer. To learn more about how crop producers are responding to surging fertilizer prices, corn producers were again asked if they plan to change their nitrogen fertilizer application rate in 2022 compared to 2021.
One-third of corn producers in this month’s survey said they plan to use a lower nitrogen application rate this year compared to 2021, compared with 37% of corn producers who said they planned to reduce nitrogen application rate when surveyed in January.
Stoy said the uncertainty comes because area farmers can’t predict the products they aren’t going to be able to get because of supply chain issues or other contributing factors.
Thrush said the pesticide issue is going to force farmers to adapt to what’s available at the time for the crops they are working with.
He said one option farmers have is doing additional tillage to help keep the weeds down in fields.
Walker had a different view on the issue, saying last year there was also concerns about acquiring fertilizer and pesticides, which didn’t come into play.
“That will probably catch up with us this year,” he said.
Walker said he feels like his farm is in good shape when it comes to procuring the needed chemicals.
Supply chain issues
Tight machinery inventories continue to be a problem in the agricultural community, as with any other business in the United States. In February, over 40% of producers stated that low farm machinery inventories are holding back their investment plans.
Local farmers interviewed said their biggest concern was procuring the needed parts for machinery in case of breakdowns.
Walker said he had ordered a new planter for this season and as of this week he was told he wouldn’t take ownership of the piece of equipment until June at the earliest.
He said supply chain issues such as this cause reciprocal issues down the line. Walker was planning on trading-in his planter, which probably was already spoken for by another farmer. The delay on the new product causes a delay for the farmer wishing to purchase Walker’s used equipment.
He went on to say the lack of new equipment is also driving up prices of used equipment because of the demand.
Walker said he was surprised to learn that the acquisition of fuel filters for machinery is a challenge, because the paper used inside the filters is also used for N-95 masks.
Stoy said it is the little parts that are hard to get currently, that potentially could break during planting and harvesting could cause major issues.
Stoy Farms started planning for this six months ago, ordering those parts they could think of that might break once planting season begins. Stoy said he believes he has a handle on the parts they might need.
“The most obscure things you can’t get,” Stoy said.
One other factor in this year’s crop is freight charges, which continue to be on the rise. Freight charges are tacked on to every aspect of the businesses.
“Moving grain is even costing us more,” Walker said.
Other issues
Each winter, the barometer survey asks producers to project their farm’s growth rate over the next five years. In 2022, 53% stated they either had no plans to grow or plan to retire/exit in the next five years, 19%, expect their farm’s annual growth rate to range from 5-10% and while 18% expect their farm’s annual growth rate to be less than 5%.
The need for better broadband coverage in rural areas has been highlighted in several legislative proposals at by the state and national level. The February barometer survey included a question asking respondents to characterize the quality of their farm’s internet access. Just three of 10 respondents said they had “high-quality” internet access, 41% “moderate quality” and 16% “poor quality.”
Responses to this question suggest that nearly three of 10 farms in this month’s survey are unable to take advantage of many applications and services which require reasonable quality internet access.
